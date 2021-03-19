Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: VN Insects for EU, Airlines Increase Flights, 9,000km of Expressway

Morning Stories: VN Insects for EU, Airlines Increase Flights, 9,000km of Expressway

Details
Friday, 19 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- VND200 billion invested into Hoi An fire fighting project [DTI News]

- Airlines increase flights to attractive tourist destinations [VoV]

- Ministry eyes over 9,000 km of expressway by 2050 [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam listed among countries with cheapest Internet service in Asia [Hanoi times]

- Vietnam needs to make its fishing practices more sustainable [Sustainability Times]

- Vietnam Airlines becomes an airport investor [Center of Aviation]

- HCMC asks for ODA loan for Water Environment Improvement Project [SGGP]

- HCMC to get four Japanese-built metro trains in summer [VnExpress]

- Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow by three times by 2025 [VIR]

- Vietnam allowed to ship insect food to EU [Saigon Times]

Other

- Spaceport will bring more benefits than risks, says Indonesian space agency as Papuans divided over project [Channel News Asia]

- Long-awaited Super Mario theme park opens in Japan [Straits Times]

- Taiwan clears AstraZeneca vaccines, shots may start next week [Asia One]

- Why home-produced Covid vaccine hasn't helped India, Russia and China rollouts [The Guardian]

- China's share of new wind power tops 90% of region's total in 2020 [Nikkei]

- Tokyo Games creative head resigns over derogatory remark [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

500k Trees for HCMC, US$10b Phone Exports and Trade Surplus

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved