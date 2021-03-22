Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: Vaccine Passport, Foxconn Vinfast Partnership and UN Security Council Seat

Weekend Stories: Vaccine Passport, Foxconn Vinfast Partnership and UN Security Council Seat

Details
Monday, 22 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Over 32,000 Vietnamese people administered first shot of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine: ministry [Tuoi Tre]

- Foxconn and Vietnam's VinFast explore partnership, talks focus on batteries, EV parts [Reuters]

- Vietnam to ensure “safety first” with “COVID-19 vaccine passport” scheme [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnamese-funded new National Assembly Building handed over to Laos [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam keeps seat as chair of UN Security Council in April [VIR]

- Man arrested for killing endangered douc in central Vietnam [Vietnam Times]

- Domestically-produced drugs aim to reach 75% of used quantity by 2025 [DTI News]

- PM eyes Cai Mep International Terminal to compete with Singapore [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam reports five-year highest disbursement rate of public investment in 2020 [SGGP]

- Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways aims third-quarter listing with market cap of $2.73b [Deal Street Asia]

- Renovation plan proposed for HCMC museum affected by skyscraper construction [VnExpress]

- Vietnam Airlines ready to pioneer vaccine passports [VoV]

Other

- Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day [Asia One]

- Fresh deluge worsens ‘one in 100 year’ Australia floods [Straits Times]

- Chip-starved automakers shudder at Renesas plant's 1-month halt [Nikkei]

- Philippines says 220 Chinese vessels spotted at disputed reef [Aljazeera]

Video of the Day:

 

