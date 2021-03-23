Morning Stories: Thu Thiem Bridge 2 Delayed, Hanoi Limits High Rises and New Airports

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Hanoi to limit building heights in the city's centre [DTI News]

- VN marksmen to miss 2021 Olympics [Vietnam Net]

- Long Thanh Airport - a magnet for real estate investment in HCM City’s east [VIR]

- Thu Duc City to implement 31 key projects in 2021 [SGGP]

- Vietnamese companies listed in top 10 most visited e-commerce websites in SEA [Hanoi Times]

- Three arrested for organizing unlawful stay of 35 Chinese in Ho Chi Minh City [Tuoi Tre]

- Ho Chi Minh city's walking street crowded again as discotheques and bars reopen [Vietnam Times]

- Land clearance roadblock delays major Saigon bridge completion [VnExpress]

- Provinces in rush to propose new airport projects [Saigon Times]

- VinaCapital, GS Energy to invest $3 billion in LNG power plants in Vietnam [Reuters]

Other

- Thai-developed COVID-19 vaccine starts human trials [Channel News Asia]

- Japan's royal conundrum: Put an empress on the throne or risk Imperial Family's extinction? [Asia One]

- Memory prices soar 60% from start of year amid virus crisis [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: