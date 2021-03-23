Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Thu Thiem Bridge 2 Delayed, Hanoi Limits High Rises and New Airports

Details
Tuesday, 23 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Vietnam

- Hanoi to limit building heights in the city's centre [DTI News]

- VN marksmen to miss 2021 Olympics [Vietnam Net]

- Long Thanh Airport - a magnet for real estate investment in HCM City’s east [VIR]

- Thu Duc City to implement 31 key projects in 2021 [SGGP]

- Vietnamese companies listed in top 10 most visited e-commerce websites in SEA [Hanoi Times]

- Three arrested for organizing unlawful stay of 35 Chinese in Ho Chi Minh City [Tuoi Tre]

- Ho Chi Minh city's walking street crowded again as discotheques and bars reopen [Vietnam Times]

- Land clearance roadblock delays major Saigon bridge completion [VnExpress]

- Provinces in rush to propose new airport projects [Saigon Times]

- VinaCapital, GS Energy to invest $3 billion in LNG power plants in Vietnam [Reuters]

Other

- Thai-developed COVID-19 vaccine starts human trials [Channel News Asia]

- Japan's royal conundrum: Put an empress on the throne or risk Imperial Family's extinction? [Asia One]

- Memory prices soar 60% from start of year amid virus crisis [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

