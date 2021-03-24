Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: High-Speed Rail, Domestic Vaccine Launch and Hanoi Bars and Clubs Reopen

Morning Stories: High-Speed Rail, Domestic Vaccine Launch and Hanoi Bars and Clubs Reopen

Details
Wednesday, 24 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Aviation industry to suffer $649 mln loss [VnExpress]

- Health ministry approves second COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use [DTI News]

- Vietnam to host Marriott’s largest branded residence project as investors bet on Southeast Asian nation’s stellar growth [SCMP]

- Thai PM attaches importance to strategic partnership with Vietnam [Nhan Dan]

- Pensions, social allowances expected to increase 15% from early 2022 [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam international Do Hung Dung out for at least 1 year after horrendous tackle [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam reveals AI strategy as new leaders enter office [Nikkei]

- Vietnam speeds up high-speed railway projects [Vietnam Net]

- Hanoi: Bar and karaoke services reopen [Hanoi Times]

- Trade ties between VN and Canada develop due to CPTPP [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam Hands Over $111 Million Parliament Building to Lao Government [The Diplomat]

- First Vietnamese coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out in September [VoV]

Other

- North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official [Channel News Asia]

- S'pore, Malaysia to work towards mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccine certs, progressively restore cross-border travel [Straits Times]

- At least 11 dead as massive fire destroys thousands of homes in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camps [CNN]

Video of the Day:

 

