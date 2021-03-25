Morning Stories: Can Tho Sinking, VNA Eyes Direct US Flights and Online Visas for Foreign Residents

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Luxury brands remain gung-ho about Vietnam despite pandemic [VnExpress]

- TSN airport reserves separate lane for ride-hailing vehicles [Saigon Times]

- More than 24,000 people renounce Vietnamese citizenship in 2016-2020 [Vietnam Times]

- Investors lose big money after buying land near airport projects [Vietnam Net]

- First electric vehicle model produced by VinFast goes on sale [VoV]

- Hanoi FC steal V.League 1 top spot with victory over HCM City [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam gives nod to Russian made Covid-19 vaccine [Hanoi Times]

- Bamboo Airways seeks refinancing loan with interest rate of zero percent [Vietnam Plus]

- Air pollution continues exceeding permissible level in Hanoi [SGGP]

- Foreigners in Vietnam to get visa online [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam Airlines considers resuming direct flights to US [DTI News]

- Can Tho City in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta sinks at alarming rate [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Malaysia, Singapore use blockchain technology for COVID-19 vaccination certificates [Channel News Asia]

- Work from a Bali beach: Indonesia plans digital nomad visa to boost its coronavirus-hit tourism sector [SCMP]

- Cambodia rejects Naga's plan for resort near Angkor temples [Nikkei]

- Why ‘Cursed’ Olympics Are Pressing Ahead Amid a Pandemic [New York Times]

Video of the Day: