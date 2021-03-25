Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Can Tho Sinking, VNA Eyes Direct US Flights and Online Visas for Foreign Residents

Morning Stories: Can Tho Sinking, VNA Eyes Direct US Flights and Online Visas for Foreign Residents

Details
Thursday, 25 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Luxury brands remain gung-ho about Vietnam despite pandemic [VnExpress]

- TSN airport reserves separate lane for ride-hailing vehicles [Saigon Times]

- More than 24,000 people renounce Vietnamese citizenship in 2016-2020 [Vietnam Times]

- Investors lose big money after buying land near airport projects [Vietnam Net]

- First electric vehicle model produced by VinFast goes on sale [VoV]

- Hanoi FC steal V.League 1 top spot with victory over HCM City [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam gives nod to Russian made Covid-19 vaccine [Hanoi Times]

- Bamboo Airways seeks refinancing loan with interest rate of zero percent [Vietnam Plus]

- Air pollution continues exceeding permissible level in Hanoi [SGGP]

- Foreigners in Vietnam to get visa online [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam Airlines considers resuming direct flights to US [DTI News]

- Can Tho City in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta sinks at alarming rate [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Malaysia, Singapore use blockchain technology for COVID-19 vaccination certificates [Channel News Asia]

- Work from a Bali beach: Indonesia plans digital nomad visa to boost its coronavirus-hit tourism sector [SCMP]

- Cambodia rejects Naga's plan for resort near Angkor temples [Nikkei]

- Why ‘Cursed’ Olympics Are Pressing Ahead Amid a Pandemic [New York Times]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

500k Trees for HCMC, US$10b Phone Exports and Trade Surplus

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved