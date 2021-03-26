Saigoneer

Morning Stories: VN Eyes July for Intl Tourists, E-Cig Ban and FPT Dividend

Friday, 26 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Vietnam

- Vietnam plans to reopen borders for tourism [DTI News]

- Vietnamese medics leave for peacekeeping mission in South Sudan [Vietnam News]

- Hanoi to install nine more free WiFi hotspots [Vietnam Net]

- E-cigarettes must be banned in Vietnam: policymakers [Hanoi Times]

- COVAX Facility informs delayed coronavirus vaccine delivery to Vietnam [SGGP]

- Vietnam targets US$10 billion from fruit, vegetable exports by 2030 [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnamese traffic police book over 5,700 DUI cases in less than 10 days [Tuoi Tre]

- FPT Online to pay 200 percent dividend [VnExpress]

- Stock market extends losses [Saigon Times]

Other

- Taiwan says it has begun mass production of long-range missile [Channel News Asia]

- South Korea's LG faces challenge from US hedge fund [Nikkei]

- After H&M, Nike, more foreign retail brands under fire in China over Xinjiang [Straits Times]

- New coronavirus variant, described as 'double mutant', reported in India [The Guardian]

Video of the Day:

 

