Weekend Stories: HCMC Fertility Rate Increase, Airline Bailout and Master Climate Change Plan Approved

Monday, 29 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Pete Walls.

Vietnam

- Ha Tinh seeks to close Southeast Asia's largest iron ore mine [VnExpress]

- Hand, foot, and mouth disease on the rise in HCM City [DTI News]

- Vietnam sees foreign investment rise to $4.1 billion in first quarter [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam Airlines attendant prosecuted for spreading Covid-19 [Hanoi Times]

- Decade-long master plan to tackle climate change gets go-ahead [VoV]

- HCMC removing obstacles of major traffic projects [SGGP]

- SBV provides refinancing loans worth VND4 trillion for Vietnam Airlines lenders [Saigon Times]

- Paintings of Vietnamese artists return home from Japan [Nhan Dan]

- HCMC sees fertility rate increase in 2020 [VnExpress]

- Over 1,500 people take part in running day in Da Nang [Vietnam Plus]

- HCM City doctors warn against high UV index as hot weather set to peak [Vietnam News]

- Biden to pick envoy to Vietnam for key Asian post [NHK]

Other

- Beijing enveloped in hazardous sandstorm, second time in 2 weeks [Channel News Asia]

- 25 million Filipinos back under hard lockdown as Covid-19 measures fail [Staits Times]

- Chinese public figures ditch western brands as Xinjiang row escalates [The Guardian]

- Thailand to open Phuket for vaccinated tourists without quarantine [Nikkei]

- Explosion Rocks Indonesian Church Compound on Palm Sunday [New York Times]

- BBL to offer cross-border QR payment with Vietnam [Bangkok Post]

Video of the Day:

 

