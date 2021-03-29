Weekend Stories: HCMC Fertility Rate Increase, Airline Bailout and Master Climate Change Plan Approved

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Ha Tinh seeks to close Southeast Asia's largest iron ore mine [VnExpress]

- Hand, foot, and mouth disease on the rise in HCM City [DTI News]

- Vietnam sees foreign investment rise to $4.1 billion in first quarter [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam Airlines attendant prosecuted for spreading Covid-19 [Hanoi Times]

- Decade-long master plan to tackle climate change gets go-ahead [VoV]

- HCMC removing obstacles of major traffic projects [SGGP]

- SBV provides refinancing loans worth VND4 trillion for Vietnam Airlines lenders [Saigon Times]

- Paintings of Vietnamese artists return home from Japan [Nhan Dan]

- HCMC sees fertility rate increase in 2020 [VnExpress]

- Over 1,500 people take part in running day in Da Nang [Vietnam Plus]

- HCM City doctors warn against high UV index as hot weather set to peak [Vietnam News]

- Biden to pick envoy to Vietnam for key Asian post [NHK]

Other

- Beijing enveloped in hazardous sandstorm, second time in 2 weeks [Channel News Asia]

- 25 million Filipinos back under hard lockdown as Covid-19 measures fail [Staits Times]

- Chinese public figures ditch western brands as Xinjiang row escalates [The Guardian]

- Thailand to open Phuket for vaccinated tourists without quarantine [Nikkei]

- Explosion Rocks Indonesian Church Compound on Palm Sunday [New York Times]

- BBL to offer cross-border QR payment with Vietnam [Bangkok Post]

Video of the Day: