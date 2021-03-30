Morning Stories: Q1 GDP up 4.48%, HCMC Drainage System Expansion and VN Mobile Transactions to Triple

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Hanoi plans to build two bridges over Red River at $1.12 bln [VnExpress]

- Vietnam’s GDP up 4.48% in Q1 [Saigon Times]

- PM approves Dien Bien Airport expansion project [Vietnam Net]

- Ministry of Construction plans to expand HCM City drainage system [DTI News]

- Vietnam Sees Inflation Risks Along With 6.5% GDP Growth in 2021 [Bloomberg]

- Vietnam Q1 coffee exports seen down 17% y/y, rice down 30.4% [Tuoi Tre]

- Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow by three times by 2025 [VIR]

- HCMC to grant highest level of empowerment to Thu Duc City [SGGP]

- Vietnam set to become second largest economy in Southeast Asia [VoV]

- Vietnamese lecturer at Australian university receives $3 million for research [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam saves 353,000 kWh of electricity during Earth Hour [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam’s national flag carrier resumes inbound international flights [The Star]

Other

- South Korea's expert panel says J&J COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for approval [The Star]

- Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery after explosion [The Guardian]

Video of the Day: