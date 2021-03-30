Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Q1 GDP up 4.48%, HCMC Drainage System Expansion and VN Mobile Transactions to Triple

Morning Stories: Q1 GDP up 4.48%, HCMC Drainage System Expansion and VN Mobile Transactions to Triple

Details
Tuesday, 30 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Adrien Jean.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Hanoi plans to build two bridges over Red River at $1.12 bln [VnExpress]

- Vietnam’s GDP up 4.48% in Q1 [Saigon Times]

- PM approves Dien Bien Airport expansion project [Vietnam Net]

- Ministry of Construction plans to expand HCM City drainage system [DTI News]

- Vietnam Sees Inflation Risks Along With 6.5% GDP Growth in 2021 [Bloomberg]

- Vietnam Q1 coffee exports seen down 17% y/y, rice down 30.4% [Tuoi Tre]

- Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow by three times by 2025 [VIR]

- HCMC to grant highest level of empowerment to Thu Duc City [SGGP]

- Vietnam set to become second largest economy in Southeast Asia [VoV]

- Vietnamese lecturer at Australian university receives $3 million for research [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam saves 353,000 kWh of electricity during Earth Hour [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam’s national flag carrier resumes inbound international flights [The Star]

Other

- South Korea's expert panel says J&J COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for approval [The Star]

- Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery after explosion [The Guardian]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

500k Trees for HCMC, US$10b Phone Exports and Trade Surplus

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved