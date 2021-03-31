Morning Stories: Direct UK Flights, Foreign Visitors Down 98.7% and National Heatwave

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

Bamboo Airways licensed to fly direct to the UK from May [DTI News]

First quarter sees 16 percent rise in business closures [VnExpress]

Vietnam racks up $2 billion in trade surplus in first quarter [Vietnam Times]

VNR plans expansion of shopping centers at train stations in Vietnam [Hanoi Times]

Vietnam’s dental chain operator receives 24 mln USD from Singapore fund [Vietnam Plus]

Number of foreign visitors plunge 98.7% in Q1 [Nhan Dan]

Prime Minister suggests Hà Nội develop satellite cities [Vietnam News]

Country suffers from extreme hot weather [SGGP]

House fire kills six family members in Ho Chi Minh City [Tuoi Tre]

Hanoi’s huge BRT project is a failure [Vietnam Net]

Vietnam sentences flight attendant for spreading coronavirus [Reuters]

Vietnam to reopen int'l tourism market with COVID-19 preventive measures in place [VoV]

Other

Deliveroo eyes US$10.5 billion listing after some funds steer clear [Channel News Asia]

Tokyo Stock Exchange revives ambitions to lure Asian IPOs [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: