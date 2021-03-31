Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Direct UK Flights, Foreign Visitors Down 98.7% and National Heatwave

Details
Wednesday, 31 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Pete Walls.

Vietnam

Bamboo Airways licensed to fly direct to the UK from May [DTI News]

First quarter sees 16 percent rise in business closures [VnExpress]

Vietnam racks up $2 billion in trade surplus in first quarter [Vietnam Times]

VNR plans expansion of shopping centers at train stations in Vietnam [Hanoi Times]

Vietnam’s dental chain operator receives 24 mln USD from Singapore fund [Vietnam Plus]

Number of foreign visitors plunge 98.7% in Q1 [Nhan Dan]

Prime Minister suggests Hà Nội develop satellite cities [Vietnam News]

Country suffers from extreme hot weather [SGGP]

House fire kills six family members in Ho Chi Minh City [Tuoi Tre]

Hanoi’s huge BRT project is a failure [Vietnam Net]

Vietnam sentences flight attendant for spreading coronavirus [Reuters]

Vietnam to reopen int'l tourism market with COVID-19 preventive measures in place [VoV]

Other

Deliveroo eyes US$10.5 billion listing after some funds steer clear [Channel News Asia]

Tokyo Stock Exchange revives ambitions to lure Asian IPOs [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

