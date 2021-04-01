Morning Stories: FPT Cloud, Auto Imports Hit Record High and 1.5b Da Nang Resort

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Aviation agency proposes exempting vaccinated foreigners from quarantine from September [VnExpress]

- HCM City to spend VND2trn on canal renovation [DTI News]

- Vingroup’s mega-resort project worth US$1.51 billion kicks off in Danang [Hanoi Times]

- Auto imports hit record high in March [Saigon Times]

- KT and FPT to launch enterprise cloud service in Vietnam [ZD Net]

- 72-year-old woman charged with growing over 600 opium poppy plants in Vietnam [Tuoi Tre]

- Wind, solar power projects complain about VAT refunds [Vietnam Net]

- HCMC proposes policy to pilot electric bus project [SGGP]

- Vietnam Airlines unveils coveted US flight proposals [VIR]

Other

- Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet [Straits Times]

- Climate crisis 'likely cause' of early cherry blossom in Japan [The Guardian]

- Malaysia GDP to rebound up to 7.5% in 2021, central bank predicts [Nikkei]

- Pakistan may lift ban on Indian cotton, sugar imports, sources say [Reuters]

Video of the Day: