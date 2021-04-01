Saigoneer

Morning Stories: FPT Cloud, Auto Imports Hit Record High and 1.5b Da Nang Resort

Thursday, 01 April 2021.
Vietnam

- Aviation agency proposes exempting vaccinated foreigners from quarantine from September [VnExpress]

- HCM City to spend VND2trn on canal renovation [DTI News]

- Vingroup’s mega-resort project worth US$1.51 billion kicks off in Danang [Hanoi Times]

- Auto imports hit record high in March [Saigon Times]

- KT and FPT to launch enterprise cloud service in Vietnam [ZD Net]

- 72-year-old woman charged with growing over 600 opium poppy plants in Vietnam [Tuoi Tre]

- Wind, solar power projects complain about VAT refunds [Vietnam Net]

- HCMC proposes policy to pilot electric bus project [SGGP]

- Vietnam Airlines unveils coveted US flight proposals [VIR]

Other

- Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet [Straits Times]

- Climate crisis 'likely cause' of early cherry blossom in Japan [The Guardian]

- Malaysia GDP to rebound up to 7.5% in 2021, central bank predicts [Nikkei]

- Pakistan may lift ban on Indian cotton, sugar imports, sources say [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

