Weekend Stories: Vaccinations Start Today, Bus Ads Halted and Jump in Digital Inclusion Rankings

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- HCM City releases priority list for receiving COVID-19 vaccine [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam makes second biggest jump in digital inclusion rankings [VnExpress]

- Vietnam to begin Covid-19 vaccinations on March 8 [The Star]

- Heat of up to 37 degrees Celsius scorches southern Vietnam [Tuoi Tre]

- Mekong Delta to suffer from worse drought, salt intrusion from Mid-March [SGGP]

- Hanoi to relocate polluting factories from downtown in 2021-25 [Hanoi Times]

- Farmers in Hai Duong turn to e-commerce sites to sell produce [Vietnam Net]

- HCMC Transport Department proposes stopping bus advertising [Saigon Times]

- Vietnamese director chosen as judge at International Film Festival [Vietnam Times]

- Vietnam’s economy breaks into moderately free category for first time [DTI News]

- Women to hold key leadership positions in 60% of state management agencies by 2025 [VoV]

Other

- Escalating violence ups pressure for Myanmar action [Channel News Asia]

- Cambodia's dwindling fish stocks put spotlight on changing rivers [Straits Times]

- China approves sale of traditional medicine products to treat Covid-19 [CNN]

- Dalai Lama urges people to get Covid vaccine after having first dose [The Guardian]

- South Korea agrees to boost funding for US troops [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: