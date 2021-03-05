Morning Stories: Vietnam's Ultra-Rich, World Cup 2021 Qualifiers and Second Hanoi Airport

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- $22.3 mln canal upgrade planned to prevent HCMC airport flooding [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Expert suggests developing second airport for Hanoi area [Saigon Times]

- Rancid brown water flows from Nha Trang taps [Tuoi Tre]

- Shinhan Bank Vietnam has new CEO [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam’s industrial production grows 7.4% in first two months [Nhan Dan]

- Bluezone COVID-19 tracking app exceeds 30 million downloads [VoV]

- Vietnam to prepare for solar power boom [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam to face Indonesia first after AFC adjusts World Cup 2021 Qualifiers schedule [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam Airlines brings stranded citizens home from Myanmar [SGGP]

- Number of ultra-rich in Vietnam set to surge in next 5 years [Hanoi Times]

- Stability sought for Thu Duc city prices [VIR]

Other

- Anger as South Korean transgender soldier found dead [Channel News Asia]

- Push to end tourist quarantines in Thailand as Covid-19 shots rolled out [Straits Times]

- The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone [Asia One]

- Coronavirus latest: China aims for 560m vaccinations by June [Nikkei]

