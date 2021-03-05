Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Vietnam's Ultra-Rich, World Cup 2021 Qualifiers and Second Hanoi Airport

Friday, 05 March 2021.
Friday, 05 March 2021.

Saigon

- $22.3 mln canal upgrade planned to prevent HCMC airport flooding [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Expert suggests developing second airport for Hanoi area [Saigon Times]

- Rancid brown water flows from Nha Trang taps [Tuoi Tre]

- Shinhan Bank Vietnam has new CEO [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam’s industrial production grows 7.4% in first two months [Nhan Dan]

- Bluezone COVID-19 tracking app exceeds 30 million downloads [VoV]

- Vietnam to prepare for solar power boom [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam to face Indonesia first after AFC adjusts World Cup 2021 Qualifiers schedule [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam Airlines brings stranded citizens home from Myanmar [SGGP]

- Number of ultra-rich in Vietnam set to surge in next 5 years [Hanoi Times]

- Stability sought for Thu Duc city prices [VIR]

Other

- Anger as South Korean transgender soldier found dead [Channel News Asia]

- Push to end tourist quarantines in Thailand as Covid-19 shots rolled out [Straits Times]

- The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone [Asia One]

- Coronavirus latest: China aims for 560m vaccinations by June [Nikkei]

