Chợ Bà Hoa Transports Central Vietnam's Universe of Crispy, Funky, Sugary Treats to Saigon

My family lives in Saigon, a long distance from our hometown in Quảng Ngãi. We only visit a few times a year, but each time is a celebration of amazing food: bánh tráng nướng with sausages, bánh gói with spicy, garlicky nước chấm, crispy fried rolls, etc. Without fail, whenever I set food in the city again, I can’t help missing it dearly.

I used to wish that Saigon would have a market dedicated to all sorts of Central Vietnamese treats, and the universe has answered my prayers in the form of Bà Hoa Market. Based in an alley on Trần Mai Ninh Street in Bảy Hiền, former Tân Bình District, the market exists as a home for the most familiar, rustic, and distinctly central fares, from obscure snacks to central Vietnamese accents.

Bà Hoa Market was established by central Vietnamese immigrants who moved to Saigon during the war.

A brief history of Bà Hoa Market and Saigon’s central Vietnamese enclave

According to historical records, the Bảy Hiền area in Saigon has been the safe home for many immigrant communities from Northern and Central Vietnam for decades. Amongst them, people from the Quảng region are the most populous.

The market is crowded from the early hours of the day until midday.

During the most tumultuous times of the war, waves of immigrants left their hometown to seek solace in Saigon’s suburban areas. To make a living in the new land, they took up whatever jobs that were available, from driving a xích lô, mechanical jobs, carpentry, to selling mỳ Quảng. Most notably, central Vietnamese founded the famed Bảy Hiền Weaver Village.

At Bà Hoa Market, you can find all sorts of interesting food from central Vietnam.

Once the community grew big enough, people started longing for a common space to trade spices, produce, and regional dishes. According to some sources, around 1964–1967, a woman named Hoa decided to purchase the low-lying lot belong to the Đắc Lộ Parish in Bảy Hiền. She filled the plot and established the market that we know and love today.

To pay respect to the founder, the market was named after her: Bà Hoa. Nowadays, this historic venue is renamed Ward 11 Market on administrative maps, but in the mind of Central Vietnam migrants, Bà Hoa Market is an irreplaceable memory anchor. Its existence reminds them of a tough period in their life and the human connection those hardships helped foster.

The market nurturing migrant souls

Each marketplace in Saigon is beautiful in its own way. Some stand out thanks to their massive structural scale. Some have transcended their basic commercial functions to become historical landmarks. Bà Hoa Market, on the other hand, is not that different from a rustic countryside hangout, a place to convert homesickness into tasty, familiar treats.

Right from the opening of the alley leading into the market, you’ll bump into rows of bicycles and carts vending iconic snacks. Xu xoa is an opaque, crunchy, refreshing white jelly made from a special type of seaweed collected along the Central Vietnam coast, enjoyed with brown sugar syrup and candied ginger. A bowl of warm beancurd is also great with smooth, velvety spoonfuls of soy and ginger flavors and a touch of southern quirks with coconut milk and white chewy pearls.

Xu xoa and beancurd.

Walk a few more steps and you’ll be greeted with kiosks specialized in all sorts of rice paper and noodles. The compendium of rice paper from the region is extensive: Bình Định-style coconut rice paper, rice sheets, sesame crepes, wrapping sheets from spring rolls, and Đại Lộc-style rice paper for rolling. Right in front of their stalls, vendors set up coal fires to grill crackers until golden and alluringly toasty.

Grilled crackers are the soul of central foods.

Grilled crackers are the soul of Central Vietnam foods, being a part of a range of dishes including bánh đập mắm nêm, don xào, turmeric-braised white bait, vịt lộn, mỳ Quảng, offal porridge, and turmeric stir-fries — the crisp sounds of breaking up a cracker is iconic.

Next, the rows of confectionery kiosks house tangible reminders of a sweet childhood, quite literally. Blooming yellow bánh thuẫn remind me of previous Tết when I helped mom mix batter until my hands were exhausted. The black bánh ít lá gai and logs of sesame-covered bánh tổ bring back memories of my time with grandma. The vast range of sugar types evoke the imagery of endless sugarcane fields and the many desserts they flavored, like cakes, chè, dried sweet potatoes.

Quảng Nam-style bánh tổ is made of glutinous rice powder, sugar, ginger and sesame seeds, often eaten during festive time. Bánh ít.

Different forms of raw sugar. Lung sugar (đường phổi) is named after the final shape that resembles the lung.

The region’s umami-rich side is on display at mắm vendors, in many fermented condiments like anchovy mắm, mắm cái, mắm nêm, fermented baby eggplants, mắm ruốc, sardine mắm, and even flying fish mắm. Mắm cái, an assortment of fermented fish, is perhaps the favorite one in the eyes of Quảng Ngãi residents in my hometown. A few spoonfuls of mắm, some sugar, garlic, chili, and lime juice make for a tantalizing bowl of dipping sauce for fresh greens.

Of course, a stroll through Bà Hoa Market is never just for stocking the pantry, because the fragrance of readymade foods from everywhere would entice anyone to sit down for a plate of bánh đập mắm nêm. On top of a big grilled cracker lies a sheet of silky bánh ướt, smeared with chives oil and dipped in mắm.

Tasty dishes are made right in the market.

Besides, there’s always mỳ Quảng that sings of củ nén, eaten with simmered pork and shrimp, sesame crackers, roasted peanuts, fresh herbs, and chili jam. For something different, you can also seek out offal stir-fried with turmeric, lemongrass ốc ruốc, or bánh bèo served on puny plates with prawn floss and chives oil.

Wrapping bánh nậm using dong leaves.

If you have nothing going on this weekend, drop by Bà Hoa Market for a different type of hangout. You’ll not only get to feast on amazing food, but also get to know Central Vietnam’s exceptionally flavorful cuisine.

Bánh đập is a crepe-like dish combining a layer of cracker with a layer of rice sheet. Mỳ Quảng, bánh bèo and chả Huế.