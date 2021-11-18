After Each Flood, Hoi An Picks Itself up, Just Like It Has Always Done

Every year, Vietnam braces for dozens of tropical storms coming from the East Sea. Localities along the coast in central Vietnam have to bear devastating destruction caused by Mother Earth whenever serious typhoons make landfall.
Hoi An Ancient Town is usually smack-dab in the trajectory of stormy systems, experiencing extended bouts of rain and deluges from upstream. When the water level of the Thu Bon River rises, charming alleys and streets are inevitably submerged in opaque floodwater.
The work, however, isn’t done when the water recedes, as flooding leaves behind layers of sludge caked on thoroughfares across Hoi An. A rarely mentioned but crucial factor contributing to the town’s quick recovery post-flood is maintenance workers who pour into local streets to clear up debris and sediment using everything from traditional tools like shovels and rakes to huge tanker trucks.
It’s likely that Hoi An’s freshly washed street networks won't stay pristine for long, as heavy showers and inundation could return at any time, but such is life in the ancient town, and Hoi An residents can’t bear to see their beloved home blemished by mud even for one day.
