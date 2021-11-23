An Early View of a Barely Developed Saigon in the 1860s

Dropping a modern Saigoneer into the 1860s version of the city would be a wildly disorienting experience.

In this day and age, photos of Saigon from the middle of the 20th century are common. Here at Saigoneer, we've certainly played a role in the proliferation of images from decades like the 1950s and 1960s. Going further back in time, however, is more difficult, largely due to the obvious limitations of technology.

This collection of photographs taken by Émile Gsell, some of which were taken as far back as the 1860s, is therefore a valuable addition to the visual history of Saigon — albeit through a very French lens. Still, these images — collated by RedsVN — depict a city that is completely unrecognizable today, as only the core of what is now District 1 was developed in any way, while heavily urban modern areas such as District 3 and Cho Lon were still part of the countryside.

Take a journey in the way back machine below:

Charner Street, which is now Nguyen Hue, before its canal was filled in. The crossing road is Ngo Duc Ke Street.

Where the Ben Nghe Canal flows into the Saigon River, seen from contemporary Nha Rong.

The same part of town, with the Thu Ngu flagpole prominently placed.

Shophouses along Bach Dang wharf, between modern Nguyen Hue and Dong Khoi Streets. Photo taken in 1866.

Norodom Palace in 1873. The building was largely destroyed in 1962 and replaced by what is now the Reunification Palace.

Soldiers at the O Ma Citadel, which no longer exists. It was located between the modern streets of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Nguyen Van Cu, Nguyen Trai and Cong Quynh.

A monastery that is now the Order of Saint Paul on the corner of Ton Duc Thang and Nguyen Huu Canh in District 1.

The Guangdong Hospital in Cho Lon in 1907. This is where Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital now stands.

Life along the Tau Hu Canal in Cholon.

The Thi Nghe Canal looked a bit different over 100 years ago.

The outskirts of Saigon.

[Top image: Where Charner Street met the Saigon River.]