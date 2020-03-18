Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Music & Art » Thai Thanh, One of Vietnam’s Most Iconic Songstresses, Passes Away at 86

Thai Thanh, One of Vietnam’s Most Iconic Songstresses, Passes Away at 86

Details
Wednesday, 18 March 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

Considered “the voice that echoes through time,” Thai Thanh is an unforgettable legend in Vietnam’s music history.

In the afternoon of March 17, it was reported that Thai Thanh had passed away at her home in Orange County, southern California, Tuoi Tre reports. Back in 2000, Thai Thanh had a stroke, and her health had been degrading in recent years.

Born in 1934 in Bach Mai, Hanoi, Thai Thanh was not a classically trained singer. She learned how to sing from northern Vietnamese folk music, and later from French music books. This particular background gives Thai Thanh’s vocal style a unique resemblance to both folk singing techniques such as quan họ, chầu văn and chèo, and western opera singing.

Thanh started her singing career in her teenage years. She was in a family-based band called Thang Long in 1949, and its membersd include her sister, Pham Thi Quang Thai (under the stage name Thai Hang), her brothers Pham Dinh Chuong (under the stage name Hoai Bac, who later became a famous songwriter) and Pham Dinh Viem (stage name Hoai Trung), and Khanh Ngoc, Chuong’s wife at the time. The band performed at Viet Minh bases with songs mostly written by Thanh’s brother, Pham Dinh Chuong, and Pham Duy, the country’s most prolific songwriter and Thai Hang’s husband.

In 1951, the family moved to Saigon, and it was during this era that Thanh claimed her stage name Thai Thanh (her real name is Pham Thi Bang Thanh). Her special voice was the perfect channel for Pham Duy’s songwriting, which was influenced by Vietnamese folk music, epic poetry and French music.

It was during this time that Thai Thanh rose to fame, and came to be considered the most famous diva in Vietnam at the time. Her voice was associated with several songs composed by Pham Duy, such as 'Ngay Xua Hoang Thi,' 'Nua Hon Thuong Dau,' 'Nu Tam Xuan,' 'Tra Lai Em Yeu' and 'Dong Song Xanh' (a Vietnamese rendition of Johann Strauss II’s ‘The Blue Danube’).

Thai Thanh performing 'Ngay Xua Hoang Thi' in 1986.

[Photo via thuloc]

Related Articles

in Film & TV

Trinh Cong Son Biopic 'Em Va Trinh' to Start Filming in 2020

The biopic will be produced by the same producer as Mat Biec, the movie adaptation of the Nguyen Nhat Anh novel of the same name.

in Music & Arts

[Video] Le Cat Trong Ly's New Music Video, a Career First, Is a Love Letter to Africa

For an artist of Le Cat Trong Ly’s caliber, it’s remarkable that the recently premiered music video for ‘Tám Chữ Có’ (There Were) is the first-ever of her career. But then again, Ly is more special th...

in Music & Arts

$350,000 Vietnamese Painting Sold at Christie's Allegedly a Fraud

According to art dealers and collectors, rampant counterfeits may devalue Vietnamese paintings on the international market.

in Music & Arts

$840,000 Vietnamese Oil Painting Sets Christie’s Record

While SE Asia may not be known for fine oil paintings the way Europe is, Vietnam boasts a few exceptional artists in this discipline. One of these is the 20th century painter, Lê Phổ, whose artis...

in Music & Arts

'Crystal Cloud' Art Installation in Mu Cang Chai Stirs Controversy

Stunning.

in Music & Arts

'Despacito' Star Luis Fonsi to Headline Music Festival in Da Nang This July

The international Latin hit will be performed live in Vietnam this July.

Video »

A Cruise up the Saigon River

Video »

Meet Ta Anh Dung, the One-Legged Martial Arts Master of Tao Dan Park

Video »

One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved