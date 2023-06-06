Cá Hồi Hoang to Disband After National Tour Marking 10 Years of Making Music

On the cusp of their current nationwide tour, indie band Cá Hồi Hoang abruptly announced that they would disband after touring finishes.

In an official statement posted on Cá Hồi Hoang’s Facebook page on June 2, Thành Luke and Ming — the group’s remaining members — unveil that the nine-city Vietnam tour will be the band’s last. “From 2013 until now, we’ve made beautiful memories together with our fans and we’re really happy to receive such love,” Thành Luke, the band’s main vocalist, shares. “After ‘Chúng ta đều muốn một tour,’ the band will cease operations.”

“It’s a pity that this is the band’s last tour, but it’s a joy to have a chance to meet many friends and listeners of Cá Hồi Hoang after 10 years performing,” Ming chimes in. “I once said ‘Cá Hồi Hoang is something eternal, and I hope Cá Hồi Hoang will always stay in my heart, and in everyone else’s hearts.”

The announcement came out of left field and sparked an outpouring of grief from long-time listeners. The post has garnered over 35,000 reactions on Facebook as fans leave heartfelt messages about their own personal connection with the 10-year-old indie band.

2023 has been shaping up to be Cá Hồi Hoang’s busiest year in the history of their career. Their sixth studio album “Chúng Ta Đều Muốn Một Thứ,” came out back in April and is the band’s longest record to date with 18 tracks. Not long after the album release, the duo followed up with a massive national tour across nine different cities, starting with Biên Hòa on June 3. In hindsight, perhaps it has always been in the plans for Cá Hồi Hoang to go out with a bang.

After news of the disbandment dropped, tickets for nearly every show began selling fast and the organizing team has hinted that more tickets are being considered for all concerts apart from Buôn Mê Thuột. While this is certainly a sad time for those who are fond of Cá Hồi Hoang’s music, there’s still time to relish the band’s last moments on stage in the next few weeks.

Cá Hồi Hoang was first established in 2013 by Nguyễn Viết Thành and Nguyễn Thanh Minh, a pair of close friends from Đà Lạt who went to high school together. The band has been through a number of configurations, from four members including Bùi Khắc Đạt and Lê Đặng Hiếu, to three members after Hiếu left in 2017, and back to two after Đạt parted ways with the group in early 2023.

[Photo via Facebook page Cá Hồi Hoang]