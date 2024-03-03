Nam Jam Festival Returns to Đà Nẵng With Week of Mural Arts

The Nam Jam Festival from March 4 to 10 invites more than 50 local and international street artists to create massive works of street art in Đà Nẵng.

The second iteration of the Nam Jam Festival is centered around a week-long effort to paint massive expanses of urban space including 500-meter-long walls along the beach. Most of the works will be centered around the Ngũ Hành Sơn neighborhood surrounding festival organizer, Not Pop, a local art gallery that hosts art classes and sells painting supplies.

Work by 5hadows at the 2023 Nam Jam Festival.

In addition to the live street art painting, the free event includes workshops, walking tours, artist Q&A, skateboarding, music, street markets and parties. Given the attendance of artists from around the world and the communal spirit of creativity, there will be a number of impromptu art endeavors as well. The Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum will also exhibit a collection of paintings on canvas and other mediums from many of the participating artists from March 6 to 9, further legitimizing street art as a cherished and valuable from of creative expression.

Beside promoting and celebrating street art and its surrounding culture, Nam Jam is committed to beautifying neighborhoods. In contrast to the negative connotations of graffiti defacing public spaces, the festival is making areas of the city more pleasant by picking up trash, clearing sidewalks and trimming vegetation.

More information can be found at the festival at their Facebook with introductions to many of the featured artists available on their Instagram.

[Top image: A work by Daos at the 2023 Nam Jam Festival]