Ở đó ở đây Sài Gòn — A Love-Hate Letter to the Maze of Paradoxes

Editor's note: Adrien Jean is a Saigon-based photographer and a frequent contributor to Saigoneer's Darkroom series. His photos often depict the precise moments in time when the visual elements of our daily life line up just right to evoke a special feeling. In this special photo collection, which contains all of Jean's favorite shots of Saigon, he penned a loving ode, titled 'Love/Hate Letter to Saigon.'

Love/Hate Letter to Saigon

Ở đó ở đây Sài Gòn

Reflection of my inner demons

Enlivened by the will to constantly reinvent yourself

But can one move on while forgetting their past?

Fragile memory like the smile of this old woman who slaves

To sell her lottery tickets for a bánh mì

Dispossessed of her favorite sidewalk

Where she used to rule the game

Forced to stoop in front of this race to modernity

To which she hasn’t been invited

Saigon never sleeps

She dozes in the fog of a scooter parade

Introverted hiding behind the Joker mask

When you crack apart and lay yourself bare

In these ageless hẻms smelling the dawn of time

I find some missing parts in you

Maze of paradoxes

Ở đó ở đây Sài Gòn

Land of opportunities and theater of dreams

A place easy to love & hate

Just sip your cà phê sữa đá and enjoy the show

___

Stuck between worlds.

Old building.

Playing pool with style.

Intense gaze.

Dead end.

Divine apparition.

The yellow-helmet gang.

Hào Sỹ Phường.

Underground world.

Life is a rainbow.

Framed.

Under watch.

Tetris.

Schizophrenia.

Cut in two.

Money heist.

Life in a hẻm.

Emerging lotus.

Saigonese sitcom.

Skyline.

Rare capture of the 'Vietnamese Ninja.'

Dragon in motion.

The magical and soon-to-disappear land of Thủ Thiêm.

Sending my prayers.

I want to be like you

Knock knock.

Last train to Saigon.

Deep in smoke thoughts.

Catch me if you can.