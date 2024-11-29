Saigoneer

Back Stories » Saigon » The Calming Quietude of an Early Morning Stroll Through D1

The Calming Quietude of an Early Morning Stroll Through D1

Friday, 29 November 2024.
Written by Andy Ip Thiên. Photos by Andy Ip Thiên.

As a city that is perpetually either sweltering hot or halfway under water, Saigon weather rarely includes cool breezes or overcast mornings. And yet, over the past few weeks, the city has experienced a handful of chilly mornings and soft sunlight, a welcome change from the usual heat and humidity that often appears at sunrise and lasts throughout the day.

While this cool, fall-like weather doesn't last long — temperatures tend to return to scorching by mid-morning — take a stroll through Saigon around daybreak and you'll find some of the city's residents enjoying this brief respite from the Saigon heat.

A night shift security guard takes a smoke break after the graveyard shift.

A local patrolman gets ready for the day's work.

A xe ôm driver reads the day's newspaper while waiting for customers.

A xe ôm driver catches up on current events.

Passengers wait for their bus on Phạm Ngũ Lão Street.

An elderly man lights incense to place at an outdoor altar.

Commuters wait for a ride at the bus station on Hàm Nghi Street.

Students on the way to school.

Sunrise over Bùi Viện Street.

Trần Hưng Đạo Street, empty at daybreak, is filled with commuters during the morning and evening rush hours.

This article was originally published in 2017.

