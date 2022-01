Humans adapted to fields, birds to branches... and yet, in Saigon...

We have learned over the past two years to adapt to scanning codes, poking our own nose, sterilizing everything, masking up everywhere, getting additional jabs like clockwork. When Ông Ba Mươi makes an entrance for the Year of the Tiger, it's a Tết unlike any we've had before.

Check out our special Tết postcard below (click image to flip for text):