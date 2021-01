What if cải lương tuồng cổ costumes became a new trend?

In a city forever embracing new fashion fads, from urban streetwear to unisex styles to sustainable materials, why haven't cải lương tuồng cổ costumes caught on? Sure, there may be some logistical issues, and it wouldn't be as cheap as the latest Uniqlo offering, but we think they would look pretty badass.

Take a look at how we imagine the streets might look if such a craze hit Saigon, and flip the postcard for our word of warning.