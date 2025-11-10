Huế's Bánh Pháp Lam Turns Backyard Fruits Into a Celebration of Ngũ Hành

“Everything must be really fresh, made-to-order, colorful, and fragrant. Everything has its place, and is arranged exquisitely!” The food in the 2008 feature film Trăng nơi đáy giếng, adapted from a short story by the same name of Trần Thùy Mai, is a vivid depiction of Huế’s culinary creations — rustic, delicate, and ever-enticing. It’s evident in the tuber that Hạnh meticulously carves and then scents using pandan; in the bowl of lotus soup that she makes by wrapping in flowers the night before.

Some of the most iconic foods in Huế don’t stop at satiating the stomach, but aim to wow every sense of the eater. Huế chefs are mindful of every detail from the selection of ingredients to their preparation, to the arrangement of each element on the plate so that each plate is itself an artwork. Encompassing that spirit in bánh pháp lam, a novel dessert that inherits the flavors and forms of the traditional bánh bó mứt, but taking those to a new level with its brightly colored palette.

Photo by Huế Ngày Nay.

The sweet treat that captures the essence of the seasons

Bánh pháp lam, also known as bánh bó mứt, is a notable delicacy from Huế. It often arrives in special packages that are made from folded colored paper segments neatly assembled together into a square box. The colors are almost always red, yellow, green, purple and white, representing the five fundamental elements in Vietnamese culture (ngũ hành).

The name “pháp lam” is a relatively recent term to refer to this traditional treat, inspired by the enamel art by the same name that flourished during the Nguyễn Dynasty. It reached the Imperial City during the reign of Emperor Minh Mạng and involved layers of pigmented enamel coating a bronze base. When the metal is heated, the enamel turns into a sparkling film. Pháp lam art was commonly used to decorate palaces and could be spotted on many historic structures in Huế.

Huế's pháp lam art. Photo by Thái Hoàng via Lao Động.

Ancient homesteads in Huế often came with spacious courtyards, so people made use of the land to grow fruit trees, for both shade and a fresh, juicy treat once in a while. During harvest seasons, when there were more fruits to eat, the extras were sun-dried and then candied on low heat to produce sugared fruits.

The results were chewy, crunchy, sweet, and aromatic snacks that can be kept for months. Papaya, tomato, winter melon, banana, pineapple, etc. — many familiar fruits contribute to the elements of bánh pháp lam. Depending on the season, the resulting pháp lam can consist of different fruits, making a small bite that encapsulates the passage of time.

Photo by Hải Vân via HCMC Tourism Magazine.

After fruits, sticky rice is also another important component of bánh pháp lam. The best rice grains are ground into a fine flour, toasted carefully on low heat to brown, and then fragranced with pandan leaves.

In mixing the batter, a precise ratio between rice flour and water must be followed to arrive at an ideal consistency, not too crumbly or too viscous. The dough is hand-kneaded, rested for about half an hour. Once the dough has softened, pháp lam maker would flatten it into a thin sheet, arrange the candied fruits into layers, roll everything into a hunk of dough, adjust the edges so the cross-section is square, and finally slice across to get discs that are about one centimeter thick.

Each step in the creation of bánh pháp lam calls for a high level of attention to detail, so that the dessert not only tastes good, but is also visually appealing. With one bite, you will enjoy the gentle sweetness of the candied fruits, in between the rich, nutty taste of the sticky rice dough.

Thanh Tiên paper as wrapping

The paper segments that form the package for bánh pháp lam might look mundane, but they are actually from Thanh Tiên Village, where the bark of indigenous bamboo cultivars like dướng and nứa is turned into paper. Its durability is especially prized as the bamboo material can go years without being tarnished by termites. Thanh Tiên paper has a smooth texture and a gentle scent of bamboo.

Photo via Mộc Truly Hue's.

From Thanh Tiên bamboo paper, the segments are folded and assembled together into a cube. A five-color palette echoes the enamel art origin of the pháp lam name, as the five shades are commonly used in decoration

The hallmark of the ancient capital’s cultural heritage

To me, bánh pháp lam is the physical embodiment of Huế residents’ standout qualities and life philosophies. The sweet snack is the result of several different complicated steps, showcasing the characteristics of the people here: frugal, attentive, precise, and patient. The frugality is evident in how all the fruits come from trees grown at home; the precision and attention to detail come from the construction of the sweet; and the patience is imbued in the way each piece of paper is folded to create the cubes without using glue.

Traditionally, the women of Huế, the leaders of the household, were the creative minds behind the invention of many of the old capital’s most complex delicacies. It’s no wonder that Huế’s dumplings and desserts have managed to capture the attention of travelers all across the country, thanks to their flavors and the dedication of their makers.

Photo via Trí Thức Trẻ.

In the culinary arts of Huế, the balance of the five elements is always sought after. This philosophy originates from East Asia’s fundamental elements — metal, wood, water, fire, and earth. In Huế, these are represented by five hues: red, purple, yellow, green, and blue. This palette makes bánh pháp lam instantly recognizable, like Huế-born writer Hoàng Phủ Ngọc Tường describes: “Very glaring but also easy on the eyes.”

From the outside looking in, the filling of bánh pháp lam is a multi-color feast that, while not directly associated with the elements, could evoke that elemental balance. Dried papaya’s redness is fire, and candied winter melon is water. Similarly, the paper cube of the packaging is also the product of many colored segments. It’s often believed that this use of colors represents the yin-yang balance of the dish and an appreciation of nature.

Photo by Hải Vân via HCMC Tourism Magazine.

Lastly, bánh pháp lam is also a crucial piece in Huế’s tea culture. Its sweet taste and crumbly texture pair nicely with the tannic notes of hot tea. In a peaceful setting, Huế residents sip on fragrant tea alongside slices of bánh pháp lam, while exchanging pleasantries — it’s the perfect occasion to reconnect with loved ones.

From north to south, there are countless permutations behind the filling of bánh pháp lam. Still, perhaps nowhere besides Huế can this special treat be created with such a level of reverence and care.