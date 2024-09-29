IN Dining Ushers in a Transformative Era for Au Lac Do Brazil

Many Saigon restaurants come and go though some endure and evolve. Au Lac Do Brazil has been long known to Saigoneers as the first Brazilian-style Churrasqueira barbecue restaurant in Vietnam with a variety of buffet, a la carte, and set menu options. The brand has recently gone through a complete revitalization, punctuated by the opening of its new flagship outlet on Nguyễn Huệ Street full of Brazilian culture and flair.

The fanfare was palpable and representative of the brand’s new owner – IN Dining which is in the process of relaunching a number of Saigon’s favorite F&B brands. It’s a welcome update after the original Au Lac Do Brazil location first opened its doors in 2003.

Latin music flows through the vibrant and lively space at Au Lac Do Brazil, making it the perfect spot for a Brazilian-themed mini carnival right in the heart of Saigon. The churrasco experience at Au Lac Do Brazil takes you on a culinary journey with endless skewers of precisely grilled meats, served rodizio-style by expert passadors who carve the sizzling meats tableside. Starting at 850.000++ VND, the buffet promises a rich Brazilian experience that goes beyond the plate, with storytelling and tradition in every bite.

The restaurant’s updated menu features crowd-favorite Brazilian carved meats with its BBQ platters offering over 10+ types of grilled delicacies like beef picanha, smoked ham, calamari and Calabrian sausage (Small Platter: 750.000++ (~2 PAX), Large Platter: 1.050.000++ (~4 PAX)).

Wiggle Skewers – 5 skewers of mixed grilled meats served with a creamy pepper sauce and a fresh garden salad in Italian dressing offer a unique twist and are ideal for those sharing their meal with friends or family. The restaurant's premium buffet also delights with specialties such as pork jowl draped in xixo sauce, grilled salmon and baked lobster with cheese from 1.250.000 VND++/pax.

With two branches to choose from, each space at Au Lac Do Brazil brings a unique Brazilian charm.

Within the colonial architecture building at 238 Pasteur, the lively rhythm of samba takes over, offering an authentic Brazilian dining experience. ALDB Pasteur can also accommodate both large and small private groups, ensuring a memorable gathering for any occasion.

Step into the tropical vibrancy of Au Lac Do Brazil at 131 Nguyễn Huệ, inspired by Rio de Janeiro. With its colorful, open space, diners can trade the city's commotion for a carnival of the senses.

Whether it’s a birthday celebration, a corporate event, or simply a fun get-together with friends Au Lac Do Brazil offers an exciting yet intimate atmosphere, paired with the irresistible flavors of Brazilian churrasco culminating in a unique experience found nowhere else in Saigon.

With its transformation of Au Lac Do Brazil, IN Dining has again shown its dedication to elevating local brands, updating them to reflect the growing sophistication of local guests and their rising expectations for their dining experiences.

ALDB's Facebook

ALDB's Instagram

ALDB's Linktree

1900 292 977

Pasteur Branch: 238 Pasteur Street, Ward 6, District 3

Nguyen Hue Branch: 131 Nguyen Hue Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1