The Straits Opens Inviting Diners to Embark on a Journey Through Flavors

Extravagant lion dancers tumbled and leaped before cascading sparks; graceful fan dancers strutted across the stage; and a techno-backed bartender twirled cocktail shakers in front of an enraptured crowd.

Saigon’s chaotic cityscape twinkled below as seen via the large windows surrounding the room of well-wishers eager to fill plates with unique dishes and hawker stall-style treats. The event announced the launch of The Straits, a welcoming hub that embodies Singapore's and its neighboring countries’ diverse culture and culinary fare 28 stories above the city in Sedona Suites.

The Straits has quietly been making a name for itself by serving delicious food that passes the discerning tastes of its Singaporean executives, business travelers, long-stay guests, and local diners. But it was time to make a little noise.

Diverse Singaporean Flavors Served Amongst the Clouds

August’s jubilation marked the opening of The Straits Kitchen & Bar. Named after the Straits of Melaka, a narrow stretch of water bound by the exotic and colorful cultures that include Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, the sleek restaurant celebrates the region’s culinary identity as defined by a diversity of influences. Bold, spicy Malay dishes and delicate flavors adapted by immigrants from Southern China appear on The Straits' menu.

The impressive bar that greets guests upon arrival serves an extensive list of creatively crafted drinks and familiar flavors. Signature cocktails including the Guava Martini and Tropical Frozen Margarita incorporate local fruits while the Straits Side relies on lemongrass and pomelo syrup with vodka, Midori, Cointreau, blue curacao, and egg white, and the Fruity in Pink balances dragonfruit and strawberry syrup with gin, Galliano, Cointreau and sweet vermouth for equally new and familiar tastes. In addition to classic cocktails and a wide selection of liquors and wine, the bar offers fresh smoothies,

The bar also invites visitors to savor the phenomenal skyline view. "The Straits is about discovery—of new tastes, new perspectives, and new heights experience that guests will treasure long after they leave," explained Albert Lafuente, the Sedona Suites General Manager. This experience begins with natural light pouring in through the floor-to-ceiling windows and falling on the modern decor. Natural, soft furniture establishes an ambiance that balances warm comfort and refined sophistication.

A Celebration of Singaporean Favorites

soft-shell crab gua bao.

Despite Singapore’s proximity to Vietnam and Saigon’s incredible foodie scene, straits fare remains significantly underrepresented here. The Straits fills the much-needed niche of authentic and familiar dishes that take advantage of the best available meats, seafood, and produce.

Har cheong gai.

The Hoklo and Teochew communities that arrived from southern China as merchants and sailors brought with them what would become some of Singapore’s most iconic dishes. Standouts include the har cheong gai, which coats light and crispy fried chicken with a shrimp paste sauce for an unmistakable Singaporean aroma. Meanwhile, the nation’s appreciation of seafood is exemplified by the soft-shell crab gua bao which benefits from Vietnam’s prodigious crustacean supply. char kway teow, bak kut teh, and Hainanese chicken rice, at The Straits, reveal how meals with humble origins can be elevated by carefully selected ingredients and recipes perfected over generations.

Nasi goreng.

In addition to food of Chinese origin, Singapore’s gastronomical persona is formed by its incorporation of Malay items. Nasi Goreng, perhaps the Straits of Melaka’s most famous dish of course, is available. The fried rice differentiates itself from similar regional preparations via the incorporation of a sweet soy sauce, ground shrimp paste, and tamarind. Another notable Malay dish is rojak, a sweet and spicy salad that invites fruits, vegetables, peanuts, and chili to mingle in a date-sugar dressing. Sambal Sotong is a delicious squid stir fry with the powerful sambal chili sauce while internationally beloved Chicken Satay served with peanut sauce is an ideal appetizer for anyone's meal.

Rojak (left) and sambal sotong (right).

While The Straits is eager to share Singaporean cuisine with its guests, the all-day dining menu has Vietnamese and Western options to ensure groups of all varieties and persuasions can find something they’d like. From phở to ribeye steak, gỏi cuốn to carbonara pasta, the options reflect the variety of international guests that frequent the restaurant in between business meetings, during vacations, or when simply out and about downtown Saigon. This eclecticism is also seen in the set business and vegetarian lunches as well as the dessert menu. Items typically found on menus around the world, such as Chocolate Brownies, Ice Cream, and Tiramisu are joined by some Singaporean favorites. Bubur Cha Cha, for example, is a refreshing mixture of pearled sago, sweet potatoes, yams, bananas, coconut milk, and pandan leaves while Sago Pudding, or Sago Gula Melaka, lets tapioca pearl’s inherent sweetness shine.

When the performances ended and the speeches were complete, attendees of The Straits grand opening celebration were invited to sample items from the menu. The guests from around the world enthusiastically returned to fill plates for second and third helpings, particularly excited to explore Singaporean cuisine, whether it was to try it for the first time or savor a nostalgic taste of home. Such an opportunity now awaits diners throughout Saigon.