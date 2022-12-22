[Photos] Katinat Cafe's Gò Vấp Location Is an Industrial Glass Fortress

Cement, air, water, sand, and gravel: concrete is a simple material. Same for glass, that spread of super-heated quartz sand.
But these basic building blocks rest at the center, if not also the core, of this coffee shop in Gò Vấp district. Sawadeesign Studio said it wanted the bare concrete to support an industrialist design that doesn't promote "flashy and glossy" beauty.
The Katinat location found at 196 Lê Văn Thọ Street doesn't let its minimalist vibe interfere with function, however. The glass facade provides for a complete view of the world outside and the large, uncluttered open space allows for ventilation. Glass and steel overhangs further help to block out onerous sun rays.
While the cafe might not quite compel patrons to travel across the city, it is another entry into the seemingly stalemate war between industrial coffee shops, vintage coffee shops, plant-filled garden cafes, and innocuous chains occupy the middle-ground while niche entries like pet cafes, cottegecore outposts and Victorian teahouse throwbacks watch from the sidelines.
[Photos by HLrStudio via ArchDaily]