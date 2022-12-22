Saigoneer

Back Society » Architecture » [Photos] Katinat Cafe's Gò Vấp Location Is an Industrial Glass Fortress

[Photos] Katinat Cafe's Gò Vấp Location Is an Industrial Glass Fortress

Details
Thursday, 22 December 2022.
Written by Saigoneer.

Cement, air, water, sand, and gravel: concrete is a simple material. Same for glass, that spread of super-heated quartz sand. 

But these basic building blocks rest at the center, if not also the core, of this coffee shop in Gò Vấp district. Sawadeesign Studio said it wanted the bare concrete to support an industrialist design that doesn't promote "flashy and glossy" beauty.

The building makes a bright impression on the busy street corner. 

The Katinat location found at 196 Lê Văn Thọ Street doesn't let its minimalist vibe interfere with function, however. The glass facade provides for a complete view of the world outside and the large, uncluttered open space allows for ventilation. Glass and steel overhangs further help to block out onerous sun rays. 

During the day, the Katinat appears much simpler, perhaps even resembling an unfinished building. 

While the cafe might not quite compel patrons to travel across the city, it is another entry into the seemingly stalemate war between industrial coffee shops, vintage coffee shops, plant-filled garden cafes, and innocuous chains occupy the middle-ground while niche entries like pet cafes, cottegecore outposts and Victorian teahouse throwbacks watch from the sidelines.

A spartan interior prime for hours of solitude. 

Separate rooms and natural divides should make it easy to isolate loquacious parties from quieter guests.

The concrete sidewalk notably transitions smoothly to the coffee shop's walls. 

Metallic chairs with leather cushions.

The industrial, rough-hewn exterior mimics the vibes found inside. 

Anyone passing will notice the conventional ordering area and signboards. 

[Photos by HLrStudio via ArchDaily]

Related Articles

in Architecture

Biên Hòa Cafe Embraces Industrial Design for a Transient Existence

If your dwelling is temporary, how much care do you pay to your surroundings?

in Architecture

[Photos] Blending in With Nature at a Rustic My Tho Coffee Shop

Set at canal-level, the serene coffee shop pays homage to the residents of the Mekong Delta who for centuries have built homes and communities betwixt channels, swamps and lakes.

in Architecture

[Photos] Colorful New Coffee Shop Brings Cargotecture to Can Tho

Do you sometimes find vintage coffee shops too cluttered and just want to experience something different?

in Architecture

[Photos] T3 Architects Turned a Modernist Villa Into a Celebration of Chocolate

Looks like we'll be working remote today.

in Architecture

[Photos] Đen Đá's Phù Đổng Outlet Sets Itself Apart in a Busy Roundabout

If one is looking for upside in the proliferation of cafe chains across Saigon, we would argue that the more locations there are, the more chances there are for architects to get more creative than yo...

in Architecture

[Photo] An Open-Air Cafe in Hoi An to Catch the Morning Sunlight

"I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough?” said renowned artist Vincent Willem van Gogh. Perhaps coffee should have been added to the list.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2022 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved