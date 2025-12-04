Inside Quảng Nam's School for Children From Ethnic Minorities, Designed by VTN Architects

Can a school protect against harsh climate conditions and foster productive academic and social activities in a sustainable and affordable way, while paying attention to the aesthetic values of the region?

When constructed last year, the Nước Ui School project in Nam Trà My District, among Quảng Nam's mountains, was mindful of the heavy storms that lash the terrain every year. Deep eaves surrounding the classrooms shield the walls from rain while large windows open on the forested mountains for fresh air and stunning views during nice weather. Constructed mainly of rammed-earth walls and bamboo roofing, the sloped buildings are simple but sturdy enough to withstand the heavy rainfall and discourage flooding.

Interior of the classroom.

Serving ethnic minority families in the area, the semi-boarding school functions as a place for students to play and socialize between classes. An internal courtyard with an indoor playground is ideal for structured and unstructured activities during the schoolday. A new road connecting the school makes it easier for families in the remote area to reach, thus helping students obtain more consistent education and connection with their peers while serving as a community hub.

Exterior of the classrooms and interior courtyard.

Utilizing locally available natural materials reduced transportation costs while promoting sustainable development in the area without sacrificing durability. The earthen walls support passive climate control, which is enhanced by the large symmetrical windows that allow for natural light and airflow. These simple design features establish a microclimate for the classrooms, minimizing the need for mechanical systems and energy use.

Video presenting the Nước Ui School via Midas Foundation YouTube page.

The Nước Ui School is the result of a collaboration between Võ Trọng Nghĩa Architects, the Midas Foundation, and Japanese brands TOSTEM and INAX, which supplied the aluminum doors and sanitary equipment, respectively. One of numerous educational spaces funded by the Midas Foundation, it hopes to inspire more humble designs that have large impacts in regions of need of support.

Have a look at more photos of the school and the blueprints below. Photos by Trieu Chien via Arch Daily: