In the Mekong Delta, Đồ Bộ Is Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Despite its humble beginning as something worn just for convenience’s sake, đồ bộ has entered every minute of life in the Mekong Delta as a staple fashion choice that’s both flexible and colorful. Đồ bộ means “set outfit” in Vietnamese, a type of female casualwear made of soft, thin fabrics and often come in a top and long bottom combo. They’re sometimes referred to as “Vietnamese pajamas,” but these comfortable sets can be worn at any time of the day and even outside, not just reserved for sleep like pajamas.

It’s Sunday morning in my hometown. The power is suddenly out. Our home is devoid of any usual sounds of the electric fan or water pump. The rooster’s lonesome cock-a-doodle-doo pierces through the dew-drenched garden. I carry the basin of laundry to our washing yard beneath the banana trees, where the giant pot sits, holding alum-free fresh water that my mom filtered a few days ago. This is my favorite washing spot, because it receives all the cooling breeze from our pond. The air is filled with a soothing aromatic mix of fabric softener, early morning sun, fresh hay, and new alluvium from the nearby river.

I carefully weave each clothing item to the hanger and arrange them onto the clothesline, leaving them dangle in the breeze. The line is right next to the veggie patches, so the scene always looks like something out of a picturebook. The winged beans are flowering on the trellis, their lilac flowers pop out in between green leaves craning out into the sun; nearby, the luffa blossoms are bright yellow; beneath, water morning glory shoots are still holding the night dewdrops. Amongst the emerald, lilac, yellow palette of nature, my mom’s navy đồ bộ stands out with its flowery pattern of red, yellow, and pink. Another features tiny floral motifs sprinkled all across the textile; one has neat rows of black polka dots on white; while the third set has stripes of sienna, purple yam, and teal.

I am enamoured with my mom’s outfits, even though I rarely muster enough courage to wear them in public. Only on a few home visits do I manage to try on the sets she finds pretty and saves for me in her wardrobe. Perhaps I’m not yet used to seeing myself in đồ bộ, and living in the city, I don’t have many chances to enjoy them. I guess I feel a little awkward in this vibrant fashion genre.

Nonetheless, one would only need to step into a local market to find an eclectic “universe” of dynamic đồ bộ. From U-30, U-40 sisters to older aunties, everybody wears them with ease. They wear đồ bộ with platform slides, crab claw clips, string bags, and, of course, the classic plastic market baskets. Outside market trips, đồ bồ can also be spotted in coffee shops, at the school gate during pickup time, or even during raucous livestreams and trendy TikTok dances filmed hastily in the front yard.

Everybody is embracing đồ bộ with open hearts today, thanks to a slew of modern modifications that improved upon the designs compared to years ago. My mom says that about a decade ago, đồ bộ was only confined to loose clothing created and worn purely for ease of movement. Nowadays, đồ bộ retailers boast a smorgasbord of styles, from short to mid-length to no sleeves, from lacy trims to heart-shaped necklines. The level of craftsmanship and silhouette diversity have also been improved to be as flattering as possible to wearers of any age.

Perhaps the most welcomed improvement was the advent of new materials such as cold spandex. During the peak of the hot season, this cooling fabric provides both lightness and coolness to the skin. Its minimal wrinkage and fast-drying properties are also beneficial for wearers who are busy doing heavy labors all day.

Attending a countryside wedding is a great opportunity for one to witness how the ladies break out their most treasured outfits. Their appeal doesn’t lie in the number of compliments they can solicit, but their ability to stay stylish and put-together even after a whole day cooking and prepping ingredients. Right from the moment the first light of the day arrives, everybody has gathered to help out with wedding preparations: some butcher the poultry, others peel veggies and pick herbs. A while later, those silhouettes move into their position next to the pot of porridge or broth, nimbly seasoning and stirring while sometimes wiping their hands on those very outfits. When the guests arrive, they will be greeted by those đồ bộ, and then the aunties will head back inside to clear the table and wash dishes. It’s probably because the wearers themselves are energetic, whatever they put on will take on the same energy — no frills, no fussiness, just pure countryside dynamism.

Đồ bộ are not confined to the kitchen or the market. They could be cooking up a storm in the morning, and in the afternoon, being cuffed up to wade through water channels and paddy fields. Sometimes you’ll even spot them climbing up towering coconut trees, each movement breezily supported by stretchy elasticity. By the river, they set up fishing nets; during low tide periods, they hunch down sandy swamps to dredge for clams. Đồ bộ is as resilient as the people who wear them, enduring every kind of harsh weather without complaints.

One time, I was loitering in the kitchen while mom was making canh chua. Its steam filled the air. I asked, quite randomly: “Mom, why is it called đồ bộ and not đồ bông [floral outfit]?” She was holding a ladle full of hot broth close to her mouth as she blew at it gently to cool it down enough to taste. “What đồ bộ? The one I’m wearing? Well, the top and bottom are cut from the same cloth, so people call it that.” That’s countryside vocabulary for you — everything all started with “that’s just what people say.”

Sometimes I see đồ bộ as miền Tây’s unofficial uniform. From the well-off to laborers in the field, their dressers are bound to feature a few sets. The southern region is too sweltering and humid for stiff formality in daily fashion, or sharp distinctions between clothes to “wear at home” versus “wear outside.” Everyday, the same outfit can be worn to cook lunch and sweep the floor in the morning and then to visit a neighbor for some delicious gossip in the afternoon. Is that not yet another evidence of that famous Mekong way of life? Laidback, flexible, and free-spirited.

I have always been curious about the origins of đồ bộ in history. Alas, internet search and questions to my grandma and mom yielded nothing concrete. The only thing I know for sure is that, since I was little, I have already watched mom tailor her own đồ bộ. She often purchased floral fabrics from the local market and spread them across a spacious wooden sheet. A triangle of tailor’s chalk in hand, she sketched layout and then cut out shapes using a pair of sharp scissors. I was amazed just seeing everything take shape from the sideline. In the evening, after dinner, she would sit down at the table and continue cutting and sewing.

During a time when retailers were rare and making one’s own clothes was more convenient, each đồ bộ was a product of care. Back then, my grandma’s clothing used to be mostly thick cotton in dull colors, usually solid without patterns; living in a period of scarcity meant durability was prioritized over everything else. Bright colors, florals, and patterns only started showing up in my mom’s adulthood — a positive correlation with our society’s better financial situation. Once a set was finished, mom would meticulously fold it to save for grandma or my aunties. Each outfit was treasured like luxury goods.

Gradually, our rustic sewing machine was pushed into a corner of the house, enveloped by a layer of dust. Now, at the market, everything is available for instant purchase without any additional labor involved. Still, no matter how diverse the styles get and how instant shopping has gotten, the gist of đồ bộ remains intact like the early days — a symbol of a timeless sense of practicality and simplicity that has helped endear it to everybody even in a new era.