Here Are the Fabulous Finalists of Miss Universe's National Costume Design Competition

The organizers of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 announced this week the 41 designs chosen to be finalists in the competition's national costume round.
The contest’s theme this year is “Vina Woman - Vietnamese Grit.” Instead of accepting design submissions from the public, this year Miss Universe collaborated with fashion design students from six universities in Saigon offering the program to come up with these wacky looks.
The designs explore various aspects of Vietnamese culture. Some draw on history, such as the legend of Lạc Long Quân and Âu Cơ — the mythic ancestors of the Vietnamese people. Others come from scenes of everyday life, such as a bánh tráng trộn stall.
All of the chosen designs will come to life in the National Costume fashion show on June 11. This will also be the first time Miss Universe Vietnam has a public show. Out of the 41 designs, the organizers will announce the first, second, and third prizes. The winner will get a prize of VND15 million and their design will be further improved to accompany the Vietnam representative in Miss Universe 2022 on the global stage.
Let’s take a look at some designs below, and for the complete collection, check out the Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Facebook page.
