What if you had a time machine and traveled 90 years into the past with a drone?

First, you'd probably have to explain the advanced technology that allowed you to pilot a tiny machine at remarkable speeds through the sky. But once you convinced people you weren't a sorcerer or a technological genius, you'd be able to take some pretty amazing pictures of the rapidly changing Vietnam.

Alas, we don't have a time machine. But these photos, taken in the 1930s from an airplane, do a good job of re-creating the experience. Taken by an unknown Frenchman, they reveal Saigon without a skyline, Vũng Tàu with no Jesus statue, Quy Nhơn when it was just a small fishing village, and in general a lot more green space in Vietnam's cities and countryside.

Take a look at the photos below:

Saigon's Majestic Hotel.

Indochina Bank in Saigon during construction.

The former Saigon Chamber of Commerce, now Diên Hồng Hall.

Downtown Saigon.

Former Charner Avenue and Tay Commune Palace, now Nguyễn Huệ Street and the HCMC People's Committee building.

The former GMC building, which became the now-demolished Tax Center.

Saigon Teachers School (center) and St. Paul's Monastery (left).

Former Grall Saigon Hospital, now Children's Hospital 2.

Chữ U bridge and Tàu Hũ canal.

Tàu Hũ canal.

A section of Rạch Giá.

Cần Thơ city.

A riverside villa in Cần Thơ.

Mỹ Tho High School in Mỹ Tho.

Bạc Liêu.

A large home on the coast in Bạc Liêu.

Biên Hòa City.

An area surrounding Biên Hòa.

Trị An waterfall in Đồng Nai.

A panoramic view of Vũng Tàu.

Núi Lớn mountain in Vũng Tàu.

Bà Rịa salt fields.

Hớn Quản rubber plantation in An Lộc.

A forest in Đắk Lắk.

Oderra hunting camp in Đắk Lắk.

Lắk Lake in Đắk Lắk.

Đà Lạt's Palace Hotel.

Po Nagar tower in Nha Trang.

Quy Nhơn citadel.

Quy Nhơn city.

Photos via RedsVN.