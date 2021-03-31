Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » [Photos] Fly Over Vietnam in the 1930s via These Rare Black-and-White Shots

[Photos] Fly Over Vietnam in the 1930s via These Rare Black-and-White Shots

Details
Wednesday, 31 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

What if you had a time machine and traveled 90 years into the past with a drone?

First, you'd probably have to explain the advanced technology that allowed you to pilot a tiny machine at remarkable speeds through the sky. But once you convinced people you weren't a sorcerer or a technological genius, you'd be able to take some pretty amazing pictures of the rapidly changing Vietnam.

Alas, we don't have a time machine. But these photos take in the 1930s from an airplane do a good job of re-creating the experience. Taken by an unknown Frenchman, they reveal Saigon without a skyline, Vung Tau with no Jesus statue, Quy Nhon when it was just a small fishing village, and in general a lot more green space in Vietnam's cities and countryside.

Take a look at the photos below:

Saigon's Majestic Hotel.

Indochina Bank in Saigon during construction.

The former Saigon Chamber of Commerce, now Diên Hồng Hall.

Downtown Saigon.

Former Charner Avenue and Tay Commune Palace, now Nguyễn Huệ Street and the HCMC People's Committee building.

The former GMC building, which became the now-demolished Tax Center.

Saigon Teachers School (center) and St. Paul's Monastery (left).

Former Grall Saigon Hospital, now Children's Hospital 2.

Chữ U bridge and Tàu Hủ canal.

Tàu Hủ canal.

A section of Rach Gia.

Can Tho city.

A riverside villa in Can Tho.

My Tho High School in My Tho.

Bac Lieu.

A large home on the coast in Bac Lieu.

Bien Hoa City.

An area surrounding Bien Hoa.

Trị An waterfall in Dong Nai.

A panoramic view of Vung Tau.

Núi Lớn mountain in Vung Tau.

Ba Ria salt fields.

Hớn Quản rubber plantation in An Loc.

A forest in Dak Lak.

Oderra hunting camp in Dak Lak.

Lắk Lake in Dak Lak.

Da Lat's Palace Hotel.

Po Nagar tower in Nha Trang.

Quy Nhon citadel.

Quy Nhon city.

[Photos via RedsVN]

Related Articles

in Saigon

[Photos] A Collection of Illusory Saigon Nightscapes From 1938

A rare glimpse into colonial Saigon after sunset.

in Saigon

[Photos] A French Photographer's Portrait of Saigon in 1866

It took millions of years for dinosaurs' ferocious claws to evolve into the soft wings of a hummingbird and even longer for simple algae to transform into towering pine trees; change has been much mor...

in Vietnam

[Photos] Rare Photos of Hue From a Vintage French Publication in 1919

Hue is a city of empires, dynasties, armies, conquest and rule.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Views of 1993 Vietnam From Behind the Lens of a Past War Orphan

I have been carrying this film around for over a quarter-century from Hanoi to Saigon to Boston and to New York.

in Saigon

[Photos] 10 Remarkable Black-and-White Shots of Saigon in 1967

Lush bunches of fresh bananas at a market, a street-side merchant selling embroidered artworks to tourists, and Buddhist worshipers praying at a local temple — these Saigon scenes are rather mundane b...

in Vietnam

[Photos] Craftmanship in 1930 Vietnam as Seen in Paris' Specialized Municipal Libraries

In this photo series, the camera's lens focuses on Vietnamese artisans in 1930, zooming on the intricate details of wood carvings and patterns from pagodas across the country, with a generous dose of ...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved