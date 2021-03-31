What if you had a time machine and traveled 90 years into the past with a drone?

First, you'd probably have to explain the advanced technology that allowed you to pilot a tiny machine at remarkable speeds through the sky. But once you convinced people you weren't a sorcerer or a technological genius, you'd be able to take some pretty amazing pictures of the rapidly changing Vietnam.

Alas, we don't have a time machine. But these photos take in the 1930s from an airplane do a good job of re-creating the experience. Taken by an unknown Frenchman, they reveal Saigon without a skyline, Vung Tau with no Jesus statue, Quy Nhon when it was just a small fishing village, and in general a lot more green space in Vietnam's cities and countryside.

Take a look at the photos below:

Saigon's Majestic Hotel.

Indochina Bank in Saigon during construction.

The former Saigon Chamber of Commerce, now Diên Hồng Hall.

Downtown Saigon.

Former Charner Avenue and Tay Commune Palace, now Nguyễn Huệ Street and the HCMC People's Committee building.

The former GMC building, which became the now-demolished Tax Center.

Saigon Teachers School (center) and St. Paul's Monastery (left).

Former Grall Saigon Hospital, now Children's Hospital 2.

Chữ U bridge and Tàu Hủ canal.

Tàu Hủ canal.

A section of Rach Gia.

Can Tho city.

A riverside villa in Can Tho.

My Tho High School in My Tho.

Bac Lieu.

A large home on the coast in Bac Lieu.

Bien Hoa City.

An area surrounding Bien Hoa.

Trị An waterfall in Dong Nai.

A panoramic view of Vung Tau.

Núi Lớn mountain in Vung Tau.

Ba Ria salt fields.

Hớn Quản rubber plantation in An Loc.

A forest in Dak Lak.

Oderra hunting camp in Dak Lak.

Lắk Lake in Dak Lak.

Da Lat's Palace Hotel.

Po Nagar tower in Nha Trang.

Quy Nhon citadel.

Quy Nhon city.

[Photos via RedsVN]