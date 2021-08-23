Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » [Photos] Memories of Hue, Quang Tri in 1967 Through the Lens of Edward Palm

[Photos] Memories of Hue, Quang Tri in 1967 Through the Lens of Edward Palm

Details
Monday, 23 August 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

Empty streets, lines for food, shuttered shops: the last few weeks have certainly provided some strange scenes for Saigon residents. 

But one's sense of normalcy has a short attention span, and what we consider "normal" has only existed for so long. Taking a peek at old photos reminds us that previous decades looked a lot different from today. This collection of 1967 scenes in Hue and Quang Tri reminds us of that reality. 

US serviceman Edward Palm aimed his lens at scenes of daily life while stationed in the central region. His photos reveals people working, relaxing and playing. 

Folks waiting for a flight on a tarmac may seem foreign to viewers today, yet a shy child hiding from behind a hat or a boy on a buffalo would still fit in. The more things change, the more they stay the same. 

An elderly fisherman on the Cam Lo River.

Commerce on the Cam Lo River.

A young boy on a buffalo along the river. 

View from the main road through Quang Tri. 

Hiding smiles behind a hat.

A temple on Route 9.

A funeral procession.

A line of mourners. 

Musicians in the funeral procession.

[Photos via Redsvn]

Related Articles

in Vietnam

[Photos] An Enchanting Hue and Da Nang in 1967 Captured by Winfield Parks

Travel back to a time when drones were just airplanes.

in Vietnam

As Science Advances and Stigma Fades, Quy Hoa Leprosy Village Seems Frozen in Time

Many of the images conjured by the word leprosy (bệnh phong) can be unsettling to some. Yet, the misunderstood disease exposes the capacity for human care and empathy. Quy Nhon’s Quy Hoà lep...

in Vietnam

Last Surviving Imperial Maid of Nguyen Dynasty Passes Away at 102

An important historical figure of the Nguyen Dynasty has left us this week.

in Vietnam

These Rare Paintings Depict Life in Vietnam in the 17th and 18th Centuries

Now we can envision Vietnam well before the advent of photography.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Feel the Pulse of a Fast-Changing Vietnam in the 1990s

By the mid-1990's, Vietnam's astounding economic transformation was well underway.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Rare Photos From Above Show a Sparsely Developed Da Lat in 1966

When we think of Da Lat today, we imagine a fully formed city of flowers, fruits and mountain photoshoots.

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved