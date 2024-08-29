Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » A Visual Timeline of Hội An's Historic Chùa Cầu Through the Eras

A Visual Timeline of Hội An's Historic Chùa Cầu Through the Eras

Details
Thursday, 29 August 2024.
Written by Saigoneer.

With the recent makeover of Hội An's Chùa Cầu sparking divisive chatter, it's a great time to gaze at the iconic Japanese bridge through the decades.

Photo archivest extraordinaire manhhai seems to have a photo of just about everything in Vietnam over the past century and a half. Photographs from foreigners and Vietnamese, professionals and hobbyists, have resulted in a stunning collection of Flickr albums. He occasionally scours his own collection to put together folders focused on a singular theme or topic, such as what the French called Pont japonais (Japanese bridge) or Pont couvert (covered bridge) in Hội An.

Photo of Chùa Cầu from the early 20th century (unknown origin).

Last month's renovations revealed how devoted many are to its timeworn, semi-delapidated aesthetic. While photo quality varies, these old photos, some of which date back over 100 years, add context to discussions about what its “original” appearance refers to. 

Photo of Chùa Cầu taken by Sogny-Marien in 1918.

Believed to have been built by Japanese traders who were active in the city in the 17th century, Chùa Cầu received its roof in 1653 and the current version owes its structural design to 18th- and 19th-century renovations. Major work has been performed on the bridge numerous times, including most recently in 1999 and in 2023–24. 

Have a look at these photos collected by manhhai below: 

Photo of the bridge from the side used in an early 20th-century postcard.

Photo taken in the 1920s.

Photo taken by Jacques Gruault in 1938.

Photo taken in the 1940s and featured in Life magazine.

Side-by-side of the bridge in 1936 and 1959.

2009 photo taken by Luca Tettoni/Robert Harding World Imagery/Corbis.

[Top image: Chùa Cầu as published in E. Flammarion (Paris) in 1903]

Related Articles

in Vietnam

Chùa Cầu's Makeover Draws Ire of Netizens for Looking 'Too New'

Hội An's 400-year-old bridge, best known as Chùa Cầu, was finally uncovered recently after more than a year and a half of renovations, leaving many unimpressed.

in Vietnam

Huế Plans to Relocate 100-Year-Old French Mansion to Make Room for Hotel

To make room for new developments, Huế authorities are mulling options to uproot and relocate a century-old villa.

in Travel

Hội An's Plan to Charge Entrance Fees From Next Month Faces Backlash

Hội An’s upcoming plan to enforce its admission rules for Vietnamese tourists has inspired negative reactions from the general public.

in Vietnam

In 1992 Vietnam, the Streets Were Brimming With Love and Life

How has your life been transformed in the past 30 years? Changes might materialize overnight, but some tend to creep up on you at a glacial pace. Through this collection of images from 1992, mull over...

Paul Christiansen

in Vietnam

In Bình Định, a Museum Retells Nguyễn Huệ's Glorious Life via Vivid Murals

About 45 kilometers from downtown Quy Nhơn stands the Quang Trung Museum (Bảo tàng Quang Trung), one of Vietnam’s finest museums.

in Vietnam

On the Tourist Trail Across Vietnam in 1996

In 1996, it had been one year since Vietnam officially joined ASEAN, the first legitimate volume of Doraemon was released, and some of us at Saigoneer were actually alive.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2024 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved