Chùa Cầu's Makeover Draws Ire of Netizens for Looking 'Too New'

Hội An's 400-year-old bridge, best known as Chùa Cầu, was finally uncovered recently after more than a year and a half of renovations, leaving many unimpressed.

The bridge after restoration (left) and before restoration (right). Photo via VnExpress.

Bright paint, the absence of moss on the roof, and the contrast of new parts with old have drawn criticism from locals and tourists alike. They claim it looks too new and the cheerful appearance is incongruent with the solemn, ancient relic and town.

The bridge's roof after restoration (left) and before restoration (right). Photo via VnExpress.

“If I were to give the renovated pagoda a grade, I would give it six out of ten,” Nguyễn Đức Minh, former deputy director of the Hội An Center for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation, told Tuổi Trẻ. He praised the restoration of the bridge's structural elements but took issue with the appearance, which he described as “not beautiful.” He concluded that it would be a pity if the city had to wait three to four years for the paint to fade to a shade people naturally were more familiar with.



The support wall of the bridge with new paint after restoration (left) and before restoration (right). Photos via VnExpress.

The barriers were removed on July 27 and netizens' quick and fervent outcries led officials to respond the following day. Phạm Phú Ngọc, Director of Hội An Cultural Heritage Conservation Center, explained that the color chosen was the same as the original and visitors had merely gotten used to the faded shade which resulted from over 20 years of weathering. He explained that over time it would return to the color people were familiar and the important thing is that it is now structurally sound.

In addition to the exterior walls and Hán characters receiving fresh coats of paint, deteriorated and termite-ravaged wooden pillars at the floor and foundation were replaced along with portions of the brick wall that were peeling off, causing it to sag. New ceramic tiles are now interspersed amongst old ones on the roof, which was cleaned of its accumulated moss.

The bridge before restoration (left) and afer restoration (right). Photos via VnExpress.

Concerns that a decline in structural integrity could lead to a collapse led officials to act with the consultation of local and international experts. In total, 60% of the structure's wood, nearly 30% of the tiles, 80% of the ancient plates, 20% of the stone foundation structures and 35% of the decorative figures on the roof were preserved and reinstalled.

The relic has undergone many renovations and restorations during its more than four centuries of existence, most recently in 1996. In late 2022, after COVID-related delays, Quảng Nam Province approved a plan to renovate it at the cost of over VND20 billion (US$784,112) with funding coming largely from Hội An's municipal budget and technical support provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Interior after restoration (left) and before restoration (right). Photo via VNExpress.

Believed to have been built by Japanese traders who were active in the city in the 17th century, Chùa Cầu received its roof in 1653 and the current version owes its structural design to 18th- and 19th-century renovations. One of Central Vietnam's most iconic structures, it is part of Hội An's Ancient Town which received UNESCO Heritage Site distinction in 1999 and has been featured on the back of the VND20,000 note since 2003. An official inauguration will take place on the afternoon of August 3.

[Top image via Thanh Niên]