Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » Buôn Ma Thuột's Thriving Elephant Culture in 1957

Buôn Ma Thuột's Thriving Elephant Culture in 1957

Details
Monday, 23 June 2025.
Written by Saigoneer.

In the not-too-distant past, elephants were an important part of highland lifestyles, including use in cultural activities, agriculture.

Before they had achieved their current position of closely guarded endangered creatures, elephants had many roles in Vietnamese society. As glorified by the Trung sisters and Bà Triệu, two hundred years later, they were once important war machines. The Nguyễn lords in Huế even built a large arena to watch them battle tigers to the death. They have also been used for more peaceful, but certainly not stress-free, purposes. As the VND1,000 bill pays homage to, they were instrumental in 20th-century forestry efforts. Meanwhile, hundreds of domesticated elephants tamed from wild populations were adopted into highland communities to assist with agriculture and take part in important cultural activities.

Elephants were used for routine transportation along the dirt roadways.

Seasoned photographer John Dominis (1921 - 2013) documented this later use for LIFE magazine. These photos from 1957 reveal how elephants were an everyday occurrence in an Ê Đê community in Buôn Ma Thuột. Saddled with baskets and chairs, they transported people and materials in the remote village while taking part in celebrations and gatherings. Tended to trainers and accustomed to the rhythms of daily life, they appear little different from domestic cats or dogs.

Elephants grow to great sizes but never outgrow their curiosity.

Economic development, as well as technological, ecological, and societal change, in tandem with evolving understandings of human-animal relations, have all made these scenes one sof the past. But viewing them allows us to more deeply understand the gentle giants that acted as intermediaries between the wild and developing world. 

An elephant arriving at a traditional Ê Đê stilt house.

Elephants at work would have been a familiar sight in this village, little different than a buffalo set to plow.

Elephants were enlisted in cultural performances. 

The few hundred elephants that remain in Vietnam are now allowed off the roads and out of the chains to stomp around in the forests freely. 

 

[Photos via RedsVN]

Related Articles

in Vietnam

A Collection of Scenes in 1964 Saigon, Bến Tre, Biên Hòa on Film

In 1964, Saigon’s Phù Đổng Roundabout didn’t feature the towering bronze statue of folk hero Thánh Gióng. Instead of the congestion hot spot the intersection is known as today, it was actually spaciou...

in Vietnam

A Flight Over Đà Lạt in 1968–1971 Before the Tourism Boom

If you’ve taken a trip to Lâm Đồng within the last few years, these scenes seem like a distant dream of a sparsely populated and verdant Đà Lạt that’s engulfed by nature.

in Vietnam

A Visual Timeline of Hội An's Historic Chùa Cầu Through the Eras

With the recent makeover of Hội An's Chùa Cầu sparking divisive chatter, it's a great time to gaze at the iconic Japanese bridge through the decades.

in Vietnam

Back in Time to the 1990s, When Vintage Renault Goélette Roamed Vietnam

A sturdy, stately vehicle roamed Vietnam's city streets and rural roads not too long ago.

in Vietnam

From North to South: Memories of 1990s Vietnam via the Lens of a French Photographer

What do you miss most about the 1990s?

in Vietnam

From Saigon to Đà Lạt: A Tourist's Journey Through Vietnam in 1963

Old archives of images from 1960s Saigon are easy to come by, but how often does one get to have a peek into the past version of Đà Lạt.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2025 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved