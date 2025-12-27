Saigoneer

Rare Film Photos by Andrew Holbrooke Showcase an Industrious Vietnam in 1991

Saturday, 27 December 2025.
Money cannot buy happiness, but it makes happiness easier to attain.

The East German Simson is cool, but those shades are even cooler. 

That adage can be applied to this selection of dreary photographs from 1991. American photographer Andrew Holbrooke captured images of people during a period of economic dynamism. The wide-reaching impacts of Đổi Mới were under way, but people remained overwhelmingly impoverished with the GDP per capita estimated at just around US$140. 

Garment factories produced clothing for export.

While few smiles can be observed in the photographs, the people appear steadfast. This graceful determination foreshadows today's more prosperous nation. In addition to the individuals, the cityscapes and surroundings captured in dour grays create a gloomy sense of endurance. From dirt roads to arduous physical labor, the daily experience was simply more challanging 35 years ago.

As we look around at sparkling cities replete with shiny flimflam and otiose luxury, it's important to remember these leaner years. If happiness requires aknowledgement of what one has, these photographs are of great use.

Dogs being transported via bicycle for sale in dog meat restaurants outside Hanoi.

Have a look at the photos below via RedsVN and visit Holbrooke's website for an expanded selection of his photos from the time period:

Far from a tourist stop, Saigon's Central Post Office was aflutter with folks preparing items to send. 

Students preparing to cycle home after classes.

A xích lô driver reads the paper between customers. 

Hanoi's streets featured typists who would prepare documents for customers. 

A woman harvests water spinach in Hữu Tiệp Lake in Hanoi with a downed American fighter partially submerged behind her.

Cigarettes and coffee have always and will always be very cool.

Hitachi had a TV factory line in Saigon for assembling their Japanese electronics. 

Children employed at a garment factory in Saigon. 

Doing homework has never been fun.

