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From North to South, a French Photographer's Glimpses of 1992 Vietnam

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Tuesday, 24 March 2026.
Written by Saigoneer.

How much of Vietnam have you explored? For many of us with a busy life and working schedule, one or two trips a year might be as much as our time and money can afford, and even so, at times, visiting a location only involves staying at an all-inclusive resort to recuperate from work stress. 

French photographer Renault’s trip to Vietnam in 1992 was perhaps one of the most productive photographic journeys we have ever come across in our history of sharing vintage albums of Vietnam. From north to south, Renault seemed to have checked off nearly all popular destinations — and with awesomely shot visual receipts to prove it: Hanoi, Ninh Bình, Hạ Long, Saigon, Hội An, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Mỹ Tho, and Phú Quốc.

Have a closer look below:

Long Biên Bridge, Hanoi.

The capital's St. Joseph's Cathedral has always been a popular landmark for tourists.

Children play next to old plane carcasses in the former Lenin Park (now Thống Nhất).

A bakery selling French pastries and traditonal treats at 252 Hàng Bông.

A clock store and the family who ran it.

Inside an electronics store in Hanoi with brand-new Samsung TVs on display.

Elementary school kids in Hanoi.

The Metropole Hotel is one of Hanoi's oldest structures.

Downtown Saigon from the balcony of the Rex Hotel.

Riding xích lô in Saigon.

A newsboy in Saigon and his stock of French-language papers.

French brands like Peugeot had a prominent presence in Saigon.

The State Bank of Vietnam building, which used to house a branch of the Banque Nationale de Paris.

A poster of the local showing of the French erotica film L'Amant.

In Chợ Lớn, neighborhoods were largely undeveloped and streets weren't even paved.

A helicopter carcass in Củ Chi.

Khải Định Mausoleum in Huế.

A rural classroom in Hội An.

Inside Tam Thai Pagoda, Đà Nẵng.

On the road between Nha Trang and Đà Nẵng.

Fishing boats in Nha Trang.

A bánh mì vendor next to a Renault Goélette in Nha Trang.

Students in Đà Lạt wearing their sweater uniform.

Ninh Bình.

Hạ Long.

Hạ Long.

A Citroen in Mỹ Tho.

Phú Quốc.

Photos by Pool Renault/Rieger/Gamma-Rapho via RedsVN.

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