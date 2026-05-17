Grab a Cold One: The Thirsty Colonial History of Ice Production in Vietnam

Walking through Saigon nowadays, you will notice that ice is so omnipresent, it’s become part of the scenery. From trà đá, cà phê sữa đá to sinh tố: this time of the year, every drink is consumed with ice in order to combat the intense heat. Before the French brought ice factories to Vietnam, in one of the hottest tropical cities like Saigon, you wouldn’t expect to find ice in the wild. Controlling the cold chain is now an important part of our logistics, be it for healthcare or food storage, opening the door for any cuisine to expand with new ingredients. A few centuries ago, however, it was once a thriving business catering to French colonists.

Making ice in tropical climate

Throughout history, Vietnamese people learned to manage food safety and storage by using the tropical weather as an advantage. When it comes to food, the culture focused on fermentation to extend the shelf life of produce; to quench thirst, people either drank hot tea or used clay jars to cool down water by a few degrees.

When French colonists started living in Vietnam, they maintained their desires to live as comfortably as possible, even at the expense of the local people. One of the luxuries they couldn’t bring from home, but dreamt about was cold beer. While ice trades, sourced from the frozen lakes of North America, flourished in big Asian ports like in India, Singapore or Hong Kong, there is no evidence of a Vietnamese harbor importing ice.

While it is highly likely that ice was imported from other ports like Hong Kong, the lack of documentation indicates that it must have been in small quantities and for special occasions. The absence of consistent ice vendors represented a market void, which paved the way for a lucrative industry. It was two French brothers, Victor and Gabriel Larue, who noticed the opportunity first. Victor started selling ice as soon as he arrived in Saigon in 1879; he was later joined by his brother, but the method wasn't documented until 1886, when the business scaled up. That year, they imported 140,000 kilograms of machinery to make ice, and built a secondary facility in Hải Phòng.

Saigon - Larue ice factory interior. Image via Les entreprises coloniales françaises.

The Larue brothers imported many kinds of machines to their factories throughout the years; whether they were compression or absorption refrigeration machines, the main goal was the same: the process of making ice is a continuous cycle where heat is constantly moved from one place to another. It starts with the compressor, which takes a low-pressure gas and squeezes it into a high-pressure hot vapor. The brothers used ammonia, having imported 15,000 kilograms of it in 1879. This vapor then enters the condenser, where it releases its heat into the surrounding air and transforms into a high-pressure liquid. This liquid then passes through a throttle valve, where the sudden drop in pressure causes its temperature to plummet instantly. Finally, this cold fluid then enters the evaporator coils, which are submerged in or surrounded by water. Through the metal walls of these pipes, the refrigerant absorbs the heat from the water until the water solidifies into ice.

Business grew quickly: the target clientele was not only restaurants or bars, but also private individuals who were seeking blocks of ice for their homes. The sales process used prepaid vouchers that had to be bought beforehand, requiring a minimum purchase of one kilogram.

The Larue brothers were not the only ice makers in Vietnam. For example, there was an ice factory in Hanoi which was opened in 1886 by an entrepreneur named Berthoin; however, whether due to poor business management or bad luck, he didn’t succeed in making it through. The price when he opened his business was 10 cents a kilogram (roughly equivalent to EUR2.5 in current value), which was criticized as too high. He had to cut the price to 6 cents a kilogram two years later in 1888. He also lost a lawsuit that he initiated the same year, against a competitor whom he accused of selling tickets that were allegedly too similar to his, because they shared the same color palette. The summer of the next year, Hanoi underwent an ice shortage, as Berthoin destroyed his old factory to build a new one, which clearly produced a quantity far below the demand: some people queued for more than four hours to get some ice to their families.

The Larue brothers didn’t miss the opportunity and bought this factory in 1893, expanding their business to Hanoi, near the one they created in Hải Phòng.

Larue ice factory, Hải Phòng - Ice house. Image via Les entreprises coloniales françaises.

But maintaining an ice factory isn’t easy. One of the main issues was the quality of the water, which can affect the taste of the ice, but more critically, can create some serious health issues. Indeed, with water drawn from the river where trash was thrown, people were afraid that diseases could spread faster — most notably cholera, which was the cause of many deaths in Asia at the time. In 1895, in Hải Phòng and Hanoi, many customers complained about the ice quality, as red stains could be seen through the blocks, and it tasted rotten. Wells were dug the next year in Hanoi to source better quality water.

Larue’s major success attracted a lot of attention, in particular in the sphere of influence of the brewing business. The ice and beer businesses have always been intricately linked by the necessity of refrigeration. Indeed, the fermentation process has to happen at a constant temperature, meaning that controlling the cold is a key necessity for brewing. The Larue brothers had already set foot in the brewery market as early as 1909, making their own “Larue” beer, which is still sold today.

Larue beer ad in the newspaper L’Information d’Indochine, April 26, 1934. Image via Les entreprises coloniales françaises.

Another colonial family, the Denis brothers, who were initially in the import export of goods to Indochina, took the opportunity to merge those two already-linked industries into one and created the Brasserie et Glacière de l’Indochine in 1927. The Denis brothers bought Larue business, and other breweries like Brasserie Hommel, and instantly became a powerhouse business in Indochina. This company, currently named Brasseries et Glacières Internationales, grew into an international firm with subsidiaries in many French colonies, and later, other countries. Today, they are particularly dominant in the African beer market, but remain influential globally.

Outside of Hommel brewery in Hanoi, Tonkin. Image via Les entreprises coloniales françaises.

The business of colonists at the expense of locals

There’s no denying that the ice-making was also intended to cater to French colonists' desire to drink cold beer. This serves as a reminder to contextualize the narrative in the colonial context, and that these desires were satisfied at the expense of Vietnamese people, for example, through exploitative labor or the prioritization of luxury over public sanitation.

Larue ice factory, Hanoi - Soda bottling ? Image via Les entreprises coloniales françaises.

Of course, workers in the ice and brewing factory were indigenous people, and the dynamic between them and the colonists was characterised by systemic inequalities. Vietnamese people were seen as means of labor for white settlers, as can noted in this article extract from L’Avenir du Tonkin (May 18, 1895) about a French doctor addressing the poor quality of ice and coming up with a solution using “con-gai” (a French word derived from the Vietnamese term con gái, refer to local Vietnamese women):

“Do you want a solution? The con-gai who draw and sell drinking water should wear a white cloth armband bearing, written in ink, the date on which they were issued a water carrier's permit. Europeans should buy their water exclusively from them. Furthermore, these easily recognizable women should be mercilessly locked up when they fill their buckets in ponds or in the stagnant branch of the river. They should simultaneously be hit with a rather heavy fine and be stripped of their authorization to sell water for a period of time, or permanently, in the event of a repeat offense. Finally, the police or the municipality, just as was done for rickshaw fares, should establish a fixed rate for the selling price of a load of water. This rate should be profitable for the vendors, but must not allow the European to be exploited.”

In the process, the Brasserie et Glacière de l’Indochine generated a lot of money: in 1930 it declared a net profit of 329,714 piastre, the equivalent value of around EUR2.3 million in 2025. French settlers got rich by exploiting a cheap local workforce whom they viewed as mere objects, for a luxury — chilled beer — that was almost exclusively consumed by settlers, as noted in this article extract:

“Until now, beer in Indochina has been treated as a luxury beverage. The new brewery being established in Hanoi is targeting a native clientele, of which it is already assured, by planning to offer an inexpensive beer that will likely not be bad at all.” — L'Éveil économique de l'Indochine, November 3, 1929

Household refrigeration developed when foreign companies entered the market after Đổi Mới, which enabled families to store food more safely and for longer. Whether due to tradition or because of the hot tropical weather, most of the ice consumed in Vietnam is still made from industrial ice factories. They power restaurants and cafes, which account for most of the ice sold. Ice has historically been linked to the creation of beer in Vietnam, consumed by French colonists, but Vietnam has formed its own ice-beer relationship too: most Vietnamese people today like to drink beer with ice, a local custom that diverged from western conventions. Throughout their history, ice factories have never ceased to expand, paving the way for many creative cold drinks, like cà phê sữa đá with condensed milk — a humble Vietnamese cold beverage that is now conquering the world.