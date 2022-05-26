'My Father’s Bàng Tree': A Poem by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai

This poem is featured in Volume 1 of In My Ear, Your Voice Still Flickering // Bên tai tôi, giọng người vẫn chờn vờn, a three-part, bilingual collection of works by more than 20 Vietnamese artists and writers, curated by Saigoneer in collaboration with Miami Book Fair.

My Father's Bàng Tree



by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai

When he built our house

my father spared a patch of earth

on which he planted a sapling

The bàng tree occupied my father’s entire garden

and lifted me into my playful childhood

as it grew into the dome of sky – vast and cool

Flocks of city birds came to sing

for only my father and me

I grew up

Dust and smoke filled our city

The buildings jostled and pushed against each other

Greed jostled and shoved against itself

Birds with broken wings

left the tree’s limbs empty

My father is small amongst the rising concrete towers

The bàng tree is lonely amongst the rising concrete towers

The bàng tree is my father’s entire garden

His hands, dotted by freckles, sweep its fallen leaves

He waters it with his songs

The tree turned into his life

I travel far from home

Between the layers of clouds

I look down to see a dot of green fire

My father’s bàng tree is burning itself through the city

Reaching high up, reaching high up

Art by Mình là Đỗ.

