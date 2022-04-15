Inside the Backbreaking Work of Quảng Ninh's Coal Miners

“I am a person with two skin tones.”
That was what a miner told photographer Đồng Hiếu when he visited Quảng Ninh Province’s coal mines to document their life in photos.
Quảng Ninh has one of the largest coal reserves in Vietnam, but people have been mining here since colonial times, so the open-pit mines are all but spent. Now, to hunt for the “black gold,” miners have to descend deep into the earth.
Through Hiếu’s photos, we get a glimpse into the miners’ lives: the deep tunnels, the blackened faces, the incessant danger. Yet bright white smiles still flash on their faces, and tender moments of joy punctuate the days of hardships.
Đồng Hiếu is a Hanoi-based photographer and lecturer at the University of Theater and Performing Arts of Hanoi. To view more of his work, visit his Facebook or Instagram account @donghieuphotography.