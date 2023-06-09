Saigoneer

Back Stories » Vietnam » Vietnam Reports First-Ever Test-Taker Attaining 9.0 for All 4 IELTS Skills

Vietnam Reports First-Ever Test-Taker Attaining 9.0 for All 4 IELTS Skills

Details
Friday, 09 June 2023.
Written by Saigoneer.

As more institutions and enterprises in Vietnam adopt IELTS results as an official assessment of students and employees’ grasp of the English language, high IELTS scores have gradually become a highly sought-after mark of prestige.

Dân Trí quotes an announcement from IELTS test organizer IDP confirming that a candidate from Vietnam recently attained a perfect overall score of 9.0 from getting 9.0 for all four skills: listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Luyện Quang Kiên, a 31-year-old English-language tutor living in Hanoi, became the first test-taker in Vietnam to achieve the rare feat after sitting for an online test on June 3 at the National Economics University. It’s unclear if there are other Vietnamese who have achieved this but at testing centers overseas.

Kiên told the online news source that he took his first IELTS test in 2014 while still in college, achieving an overall score of 7.5. Following his graduation, he developed an interest in teaching and has been undertaking IELTS exams 5–7 times a year since 2018 to assess if his teaching methods work. The latest date in June was the sixth test he’s been through this year.

Kiên shared that his mental state was very relaxed on the date and he was particularly happy with the Speaking component. Having sat for many exams, he knew by heart the marking rubrics and could gauge the scores right after finishing the test.

“That day I spoke quite fluently and used good vocabulary. Seeing the reaction of the examiner, I felt assured,” he recounts. Kiên plans to write a book detailing his tips for achieving the 9.0 band score.

[Photo via Dân Trí]

Related Articles

in Vietnam

Brown, Princeton Universities Offer First-Ever Vietnamese-Language Classes

The two Ivy League colleges are collaborating on beginner and intermediate Vietnamese language courses after high demand from members of their student bodies.

in Vietnam

Oxford University's Linacre College to Be Renamed After Donation From VietJet CEO

In response to a £155 million (VND4.8 trillion) donation via the SOVICO Group, which Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo is president of, Oxford University's Linacre College plans to change its name to Thao C...

in Sports

Vietnam National University to Add Golf to PE Curriculum in Pilot Program

Fore!

in Vietnam

EF Ranks Vietnam's English Proficiency 52nd Out of 100 in 2019

EF's English Proficiency Index reports that between 2011 and 2014, Vietnamese English skills improved from 'very low' to 'low,' and then reached 'moderate' proficiency in 2015, a level it held until t...

in Health

Online Study, School Fees Most Affect Student Mental Health During Pandemic, Study Says

It has been a disruptive two years for Vietnamese students due to lockdown regulations, so it’s unsurprising that many are struggling with their mental well-being.

in Vietnam

Vietnam Launches Campaign to Donate 1m Computers to Students for Remote Learning

The free computers, set to be distributed by the end of this December, are part of a larger effort to help the nation's K-12 students during remote learning.

Partner Content

in Partner Content

The Pizza Industry’s “Steve Jobs” Comes to Vietnam

From a small restaurant with only one oven in the basement of Syktyvkar in Russia's far north, Dodo has become the fastest-growing pizza chain in the world. It now has its sights set on Vietnam.

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2023 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved