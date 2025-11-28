When Donations Are All Womenswear, Men in Flood Zones Turn Necessity Into Fashion

Vietnam’s South-Central Coast region is going through an especially grueling time of the year as both the local people and authorities have to deal with the aftermath of historic rainfall and flooding. Still, amid the mourning and strenuous rebuilding efforts, moments of levity shine through — a testament to the resilience, optimism, and incredible humor of the Vietnamese people in the face of hardships.

A few photo collections and TikTok videos have been going viral in the past week, showcasing a special “fashion trend” that’s both heart-wrenching and delightful: men from flood-stricken provinces are now wearing femme clothing as they go about fixing broken roofs, clearing debris, and just being fabulous in general.

These chic looks didn’t materialize spontaneously, but arrived with the throngs of trucks carrying donations from all corners of the country to support local disaster relief efforts. For reasons unknown, the majority of the donated clothing ends up being feminine and childwear. Some netizens have hypothesized that the men in their lives don’t have old clothing to give away, because, in their brothers' or fathers’ wardrobes, either the item is brand-new and unused or overused to threadbareness.

These WinX club members are a little... muscular.

No matter what the reasons behind this phenomenon could be, South-Central men have decided to turn challenges into opportunities — opportunities to serve looks, that is. Brightly colored dresses, crop tops, even a sparkly áo dài here and there: no item should be denied a chance to shine.

While this is an incredible and hilarious fashion moment that will surely put a smile on anyone’s face, it also speaks volumes about the major issues that disaster-battered areas still have to solve to regain a sense of normalcy: menswear, winterwear, and essentials like new underwear, socks, and toiletries are still sorely needed. Find out how to make donations here.

In the meantime, we can all feast our eyes on the wonderful outfits from the South-Central Coast below:

Photos via Threads account @vothuong66/@lethanhloc.