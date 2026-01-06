Saigoneer

Vienam Bans Unskippable Ads, Requires Skip Button to Appear After 5 Seconds

Tuesday, 06 January 2026.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Jimmy Art Devier.

If things go our way, YouTube’s notorious unskippable ads might be a thing of the past come this February.

As Phụ Nữ reports, Vietnam recently announced Decree No. 342, which details a number of provisions to the national Advertising Law, due to take effect from February 15, 2026. The adjustments are expected to place stricter control on Vietnam’s online advertising activities to protect consumers and curb illegal ads.

Amongst the decree articles, some standout stipulations include a hard cap on the waiting time before viewers can skip video and animated ads to no more than 5 seconds. Static ads must be immediately cancellable.

Additionally, the decree requires platforms to implement clear and straightforward ways for users to close ads with just one interaction. False or vague symbols designed to confuse viewers are forbidden.

Online platforms must add visible symbols and guidelines to help users report ads that violate the law and allow them to turn off, deny, or stop seeing inappropriate ads.

Beside rules about the user experience, the decree also seeks to tightly regulate ads for 11 groups of goods and services that directly impact the environment and human health, including: cosmetics; food and beverages; milk and formula for children; insecticidal chemicals and substances; medical supplies; healthcare services; plant pesticides and veterinary drugs; fertilizers; plant seeds and saplings; pharmaceuticals; and alcoholic drinks.

