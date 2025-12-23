Grindr Year-End Report Names Vietnam as Country With Biggest Top Shortage

Ever since Spotify launched its first global Wrapped function a few years ago, December has turned into an exciting season of stats-driven year-end reviews. “Wrapping” is now a tradition embraced by numerous apps, such as Strava, Duolingo, YouTube, Reddit, and of course, Grindr.

If you don’t know what Grindr is — in that case, good for you, keep it that way, sweet innocent angel — it’s a chat-based hookup app catered to gay men. According to a report the company sent to investors, Grindr Unwrapped 2025 was compiled from the profile data of over 15 million monthly users and over 32,000 votes.

This year’s Grindr Unwrapped provides a glimpse into queer culture worldwide and how queers interact with culture, with voting categories like Mother of the Year (Lady Gaga), Girl Group of the Year (Katseye), and Movie of the Year (KPop Demon Hunters), and more. On top of that, Grindr also continued their annual custom of showing us, lightheartedly of course, which nations are graced with the highest percentages of top, bottom, vers, and others.

Some might be shocked, or not, to discover that Vietnam has once again made the Top 5 countries with the most bottoms, coming in at No. 4 behind South Africa, South Korea and Japan, and ahead of Finland. We were also bestowed this honor in 2020 and 2024. Surprisingly, Grindr Unwrapped included a new metric this year: Top 5 countries with the biggest top shortages, based on top-to-bottom ratio — and Vietnam clinches the first spot, beating Thailand, Poland, Mexico and France.

If you’re interested in reading about all the nominating categories in the 2025 year-end report, view it here. These rankings are mostly for fun, as the user base of Grindr is hardly representative of a country’s sexual dynamics, not to mention that many users do not show sexual preferences on their profiles.

Outside of the boundaries of Grindr, Vietnam’s legal and administrative stance on LGBT issues have not seen major shifts, for the worse or the better, in 2025. However, 2025 has been one of the worst years on record when it comes to public perception of the queer community, which suffered from an onslaught of homophobic attacks on local social media towards the end of the year. This lead to the cancellations of many VietPride events in Hồ Chí Minh City in September, including the 13-year-strong annual Pride walk Dung Dăng Dung Dẻ.

Photo: Participants celebrate a Pride event in Hanoi in 2022/Léo-Paul Guyot.