Saigoneer

Back Stories » Asia » Vietnamese Staff Member Wins 7-Eleven Japan's Annual Customer Care Contest

Vietnamese Staff Member Wins 7-Eleven Japan's Annual Customer Care Contest

Details
Monday, 12 August 2024.
Written by Saigoneer.

A Vietnamese national recently surpassed over 2,000 other contenders to claim the top spot in a customer service contest in Japan.

As Nikkei Asia reports, 7-Eleven Japan held an annual competition for staff in the country to demonstrate their expertise in customer care. This year was the second time the konbini, the Japanese term for convenience store, chain has organized the unique event.

A total of 2,476 employees from 7-Eleven stores across 47 prefectures participated, though only 22 advanced to the final round, which took place on June 19. The winner was Lê Thị Phương Thảo, who was also the first foreigner to claim the top prize.

Photo via NHK.

Eight years ago, Thảo started taking Japanese lessons and also her job at 7-Eleven after being introduced by a language school. This year, she represented the Kobe Sannomiya Station Minami store in Kobe, Japan’s 7th-largest city.

In the final event, contestants competed in two four-minute tasks live on stage: tending to a customer at a checkout counter while engaging in banter, and recommending products to a regular. Their performances were reviewed by a panel of judges comprising members of franchise stores and affiliated companies on five pillars including “first impression,” “flexibility and conversational skills,” and “heartfelt experience.”

Apart from her sunny disposition and warm attitude, Thảo’s competition entry was particularly praised for her thoughtfulness and ability to connect to the customer. She complimented the customer’s baby and wove in short anecdotes about her family in Vietnam.

A snippet of Thảo's award-winning hospitality.

In recent decades, many Vietnamese have chosen Japan as a land to work and study, so much so that Vietnamese has become the second-largest group of foreign nationals in the country, just behind Chinese. This has resulted in the proliferation of “Little Vietnam” enclaves in large metropolitan areas, such as Tokyo’s Takadanobaba.

[Top photo via Nikkei Asia]

Related Articles

in Asia

On Finding Flavors of Home in Takadanobaba, Tokyo's 'Vietnam Town'

A bánh mì stand to the left, signs for Bích Karaoke above an alley across the street, an open shopfront lined with bottles of Chin-Su chili sauce and G7 coffee sachets, a laid back restaurant where wa...

Chris Humphrey

in Asia

Inside Cambodia's Floating Village, Where 40% of People Are Ethnic Vietnamese

Chong Kneas floating village, only 15 kilometers south of Siem Reap, is one of hundreds that line Tonle Sap Lake. Tens of thousands of families live in these clustered homes, around 40% of whom are Vi...

in Film & TV

'How I Met Your Father,' Featuring Tien Tran, Hilary Duff, Drops First Official Trailer

Have... you met Sophie?

in Film & TV

'Paris by Night' Host Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn Announces Retirement Next Year

Come 2022, fans of the variety show Paris by Night will miss the dulcet tones and witty banter from its veteran host Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn.

Michael Tatarski

in Food Culture

'Đùm Bọc' Uses Vietnamese Food to Raise Funds for Covid-19 Relief in Vietnam

Residents of New York City are in for a treat.

in Literature

18-Year-Old Alexandra Huynh Named US' Next National Youth Poet Laureate

The second-generation Vietnamese-American 18-year-old who considers poetry a matter of self-expression and social justice will help spread and advocate for poetry in America.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2024 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved