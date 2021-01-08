Morning Stories: Covid-19 Job Losses, Hanoi Pollution and Japan Film Week in Saigon

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City to host Japan Film Week 2021 [Vietnam Plus]

Vietnam

- Banks profit stay positive in 2020 [Hanoi Times]

- Mekong level to drop as China begins power grid maintenance [VnExpress]

- Woman faces fine for hand-free driving [DTI News]

- Vietnam to complete forming digital government in 2030 [SGGP]

- BRG to invest in VND3-trillion golf course in Hue [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam's top telco revamps to ditch 'middle-aged' image [Nikkei]

- Hanoians advised to stay indoors as air pollution worsens [Vietnam Net]

- National tourism campaign launched on YouTube [VoV]

- 1.3mn people in Vietnam lost jobs to COVID-19 in 2020 [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews hot clouds, 500 evacuate [Channel News Asia]

- Exposure to dirty air in the world's most polluted region linked to pregnancy loss, study finds [CNN]

- Tuna goes for $265,000 at Tokyo market's New Year auction [Asia One]

- China COVID cases at highest in five months amid Hebei outbreak [Aljazeera]

- Minke whale trapped in nets in Japan for two weeks [The Guardian]

Video of the Day: