Weekend Stories: Inbound Flights Further Limited, Viettel Rebranding and Phu Quoc Gets City Status

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Phu Quoc officially becomes Vietnam's first island city [DTI News]

- Vietnam limits inbound flights until mid-February [VnExpress]

- VNR concerned over loss of entire equity [Saigon Times]

- Viettel announces rebranding [VoV]

- Red Sunday blood donation campaign to collect 50,000 blood units [Vietnam Plus]

- State budget revenue in 2020 reaches 98 per cent of target [Vietnam News]

- Northern provinces continue to suffer from long-lasting chilly cold snap [SGGP]

- Interchange connecting Belt Road No. 3 and Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway inaugurated [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam to clear 800,000 ha of bombs and mines by 2025 [Hanoi Times]

Other

- Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet [Asia One]

- GLP pulls in $5.4bn for its second Japan fund [Nikkei]

- At Least 12 Dead in 2 Landslides in Indonesia [New York Times]

