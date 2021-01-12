Morning Stories: Undersea Internet Cables Broken, Cancer Fatality Rates and $32m National Innovation Center

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City’s Book Street welcomes 11.5 million visitors in five years [Nhan Dan]

- Ho Chi Minh City puts priority on high rise building along metro lines [VIR]

Vietnam

- Southeast Asia's longest road tunnel opens [VnExpress]

- Hanoi’s real estate supply in 2020 falls 27.4% on-year [Hanoi Times]

- Broken undersea cables need several weeks to be repaired [DTI News]

- Vietnam among countries with highest cancer fatality rates globally [Vietnam Net]

- Provinces rushing to deploy 5G [VoV]

- Work starts on $32m National Innovation Centre in Hà Nội [Vietnam News]

- Hanoi FC claim 2020 Super Cup title [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case rise in more than 5 months [Channel News Asia]

- Indonesia says divers closing in on black boxes from crashed jet [Straits Times]

- Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China [Asia One]

- Malaysia doubles Pfizer COVID vaccine purchases [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: