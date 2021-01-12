Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Undersea Internet Cables Broken, Cancer Fatality Rates and $32m National Innovation Center

Tuesday, 12 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Kevin Lee.

Saigon

- HCM City’s Book Street welcomes 11.5 million visitors in five years [Nhan Dan]

- Ho Chi Minh City puts priority on high rise building along metro lines [VIR]

Vietnam

- Southeast Asia's longest road tunnel opens [VnExpress]

- Hanoi’s real estate supply in 2020 falls 27.4% on-year [Hanoi Times]

- Broken undersea cables need several weeks to be repaired [DTI News]

- Vietnam among countries with highest cancer fatality rates globally [Vietnam Net]

- Provinces rushing to deploy 5G [VoV]

- Work starts on $32m National Innovation Centre in Hà Nội [Vietnam News]

- Hanoi FC claim 2020 Super Cup title [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case rise in more than 5 months [Channel News Asia]

- Indonesia says divers closing in on black boxes from crashed jet [Straits Times]

- Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China [Asia One]

- Malaysia doubles Pfizer COVID vaccine purchases [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

