Morning Stories: Electric Busses for HCMC, Too Cold for School and Massive Railway Losses

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC transport dept proposes putting electric buses into service [Saigon Times]

- HCMC to create advantages for Uniqlo’s expansion plan [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Railways revenues take $57.4 million hit from COVID [Vietnam News]

- Schools are almost empty as freeze hits northern Vietnam [Hanoi Times]

- Two Vietnamese among nominees at Futsalplanet Awards 2020 [Nhan Dan]

- Two more North-South expressway sections to be publicly funded [VnExpress]

- Early disaster warning system discussed [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam to speed up regular int'l flight reconnection after Lunar New Year holiday [Tuoi Tre]

- Lam Dong authorities apply stricter measures as thousands of hectares of forest destroyed [DTI News]

Other

- Another Chinese city goes into lockdown amid new Covid-19 threat [Straits Times]

- Taiwan reports 2 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases [Channel News Asia]

- Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism [Asia One]

- At COVID-19 ‘breaking point’, Malaysia suspends parliament [Aljazeera]

- South Korean firm's smart dog collar tells owners what's in a bark [Reuters]

Video of the Day: