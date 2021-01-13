Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Electric Busses for HCMC, Too Cold for School and Massive Railway Losses

Morning Stories: Electric Busses for HCMC, Too Cold for School and Massive Railway Losses

Details
Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC transport dept proposes putting electric buses into service [Saigon Times]

- HCMC to create advantages for Uniqlo’s expansion plan [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Railways revenues take $57.4 million hit from COVID [Vietnam News]

- Schools are almost empty as freeze hits northern Vietnam [Hanoi Times]

- Two Vietnamese among nominees at Futsalplanet Awards 2020 [Nhan Dan]

- Two more North-South expressway sections to be publicly funded [VnExpress]

- Early disaster warning system discussed [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam to speed up regular int'l flight reconnection after Lunar New Year holiday [Tuoi Tre]

- Lam Dong authorities apply stricter measures as thousands of hectares of forest destroyed [DTI News]

Other

- Another Chinese city goes into lockdown amid new Covid-19 threat [Straits Times]

- Taiwan reports 2 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases [Channel News Asia]

- Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism [Asia One]

- At COVID-19 ‘breaking point’, Malaysia suspends parliament [Aljazeera]

- South Korean firm's smart dog collar tells owners what's in a bark [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved