Morning Stories: Limits on HCMC High Rises, D12's Mischievous Monkeys and Mekong Mega Irrigation System

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City residents call for help over wild monkeys [DTI News]

- HCMC proposes demolishing old apartment buildings if half of residents agree [Saigon Times]

- EU investors to pour $1 billion into logistics center in Phu My [Vietnam Net]

- HCM City limits number of new high-rises in seven districts [Vietnam News]

Vietnam

- Inauguration of US$260 million solar power plant in Mekong Delta Province [SGGP]

- Fruit and vegetable exports hit over US$3.2 billion in 2020 [Nhan Dan]

- World Bank to help Hanoi draft strategic vision for urban mass transit system [Hanoi Times]

- Two e-sports tourneys to be held annually [Vietnam Plus]

- Hanoi to test imported food for SARS-CoV-2 [VoV]

- Mega irrigation system to help Mekong Delta tackle drought, salinity [VnExpress]

Other

- Japan to expand state of emergency, public cools to Olympics [Channel News Asia]

- 750 participants in Indian vaccine trial say they weren't informed they were test subjects [Straits Times]

- Three-quarters of Wuhan patients hospitalized for Covid-19 still had symptoms 6 months later, Chinese study finds [CNN]

- Thai hospital serves up marijuana-spiked delicacies [Asia One]

- China sees growing COVID-19 threat as more cities locked down [Reuters]

Video of the Day: