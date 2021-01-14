Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Limits on HCMC High Rises, D12's Mischievous Monkeys and Mekong Mega Irrigation System

Morning Stories: Limits on HCMC High Rises, D12's Mischievous Monkeys and Mekong Mega Irrigation System

Details
Thursday, 14 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City residents call for help over wild monkeys [DTI News]

- HCMC proposes demolishing old apartment buildings if half of residents agree [Saigon Times]

- EU investors to pour $1 billion into logistics center in Phu My [Vietnam Net]

- HCM City limits number of new high-rises in seven districts [Vietnam News]

Vietnam

- Inauguration of US$260 million solar power plant in Mekong Delta Province [SGGP]

- Fruit and vegetable exports hit over US$3.2 billion in 2020 [Nhan Dan]

- World Bank to help Hanoi draft strategic vision for urban mass transit system [Hanoi Times]

- Two e-sports tourneys to be held annually [Vietnam Plus]

- Hanoi to test imported food for SARS-CoV-2 [VoV]

- Mega irrigation system to help Mekong Delta tackle drought, salinity [VnExpress]

Other

- Japan to expand state of emergency, public cools to Olympics [Channel News Asia]

- 750 participants in Indian vaccine trial say they weren't informed they were test subjects [Straits Times]

- Three-quarters of Wuhan patients hospitalized for Covid-19 still had symptoms 6 months later, Chinese study finds [CNN]

- Thai hospital serves up marijuana-spiked delicacies [Asia One]

- China sees growing COVID-19 threat as more cities locked down [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved