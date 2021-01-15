Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: HCMC-Can Tho Railway, AB Inbev Merger and VN Vaccine Trials Continue

Morning Stories: HCMC-Can Tho Railway, AB Inbev Merger and VN Vaccine Trials Continue

Details
Friday, 15 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City to open five electric-bus routes for 2-year trial run [Vietnam News]

- Thu Duc City to serve as new growth engine for HCM City [Vietnam Net]

- MAUR to carry out pre-feasibility study report on HCMC-Can Tho railway project [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Expressway construction comes up against difficult terrain [VnExpress]

- Southern region experiences coldest spell over past 41 years [DTI News]

- Japan tightens entry rules for Vietnamese amid virus concern [Saigon Times]

- AB Inbev merges with Vietnam's SAB beer: state media [Tuoi Tre]

- Volunteers get 2nd shot of 25mcg dose of Nanocovax [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam kicks off US$400 million hydropower project [Hanoi Times]

- Be Group partnering up with VPBank to launch Cake digital bank [VIR]

Other

- China reports first COVID-19 death in eight months [Channel News Asia]

- Burmese actor-model sends internet into frenzy even after shaving head and wearing monk robes [Asia One]

- Warty pig: World’s oldest-known cave painting found in Indonesia [Aljazeera]

 -Thailand's Mekong play gives it leg up as Vietnam wins factories [Nikkei]

- Grab raises $300 million for fintech arm's ambitious expansion [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved