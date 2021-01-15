Morning Stories: HCMC-Can Tho Railway, AB Inbev Merger and VN Vaccine Trials Continue

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City to open five electric-bus routes for 2-year trial run [Vietnam News]

- Thu Duc City to serve as new growth engine for HCM City [Vietnam Net]

- MAUR to carry out pre-feasibility study report on HCMC-Can Tho railway project [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Expressway construction comes up against difficult terrain [VnExpress]

- Southern region experiences coldest spell over past 41 years [DTI News]

- Japan tightens entry rules for Vietnamese amid virus concern [Saigon Times]

- AB Inbev merges with Vietnam's SAB beer: state media [Tuoi Tre]

- Volunteers get 2nd shot of 25mcg dose of Nanocovax [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam kicks off US$400 million hydropower project [Hanoi Times]

- Be Group partnering up with VPBank to launch Cake digital bank [VIR]

Other

- China reports first COVID-19 death in eight months [Channel News Asia]

- Burmese actor-model sends internet into frenzy even after shaving head and wearing monk robes [Asia One]

- Warty pig: World’s oldest-known cave painting found in Indonesia [Aljazeera]

-Thailand's Mekong play gives it leg up as Vietnam wins factories [Nikkei]

- Grab raises $300 million for fintech arm's ambitious expansion [Reuters]

